iPhone 17 Pro Max: Expected design, camera upgrades, more

Apple will reportedly launch it's upcoming iPhone 17 series on September 9

Apple is set to launch its eagerly-awaited iPhone 17 series next month, and the excitement is already creating. Tech enthusiasts are buzzing as the new rumours regarding the upcoming launch continue to emerge.

Here are a few latest rumours and leaks regarding the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The highly anticipated iPhone 17 Pro Max is likely to feature an enlarged 6.9-inch display, though the most significant updates could be a new pill-shaped camera bar superseding the square block.

For optics, the forthcoming device is expected to be integrated with a triple-lens system, including a 48MP main sensor, a 48MP ultrawide, and a 12MP telephoto lens.

A significant upgrade could come in the form of an 8x telephoto zoom with moving lens elements for continuous optical zoom, a feature similar to the one available on premium Sony Xperia devices.

While on the front side, Apple is likely to boost the iPhone 17 Pro Max, spiking to 24MP from its predecessor’s 12MP sensor.

Additionally, the upcoming device is expected to be equipped with the company’s native A19 chip coupled with at least 8GB of RAM, ensuring smooth and streamlined performance and offering support for a comprehensive suite of Apple Intelligence AI features.

In terms of storage capabilities, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is likely to start at 256GB, with 512GB and 1TB variants also available.

iPhone 17 Pro Max release date

Apple will reportedly launch it's upcoming iPhone 17 series on September 9; however, the company has yet to officially announce the launch date.

