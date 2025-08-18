Home / Sci-Tech

WhatsApp rolls out scheduling, reactions to group calls

The Meta-owned messaging app has launched new features to make group calls more interactive and seamless

WhatsApp rolls out scheduling, reactions to group calls
WhatsApp rolls out scheduling, reactions to group calls

WhatsApp has introduced a major update to its user experience, making group calls more interactive and engaging.

Mirroring conferencing calls such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams, Meta's messaging platform has rolled out several new tools, including scheduled calls and in-call reactions.

Here's how you can access the brand-new feature to enjoy a smarter and more fun calling experience.

1. First click on the Calls option in WhatsApp.

2. Tap on the "+" button and select "Schedule Call".

3. After choosing the call type (video or voice), select the date and time.

4. Add participants by selecting individuals from your contacts.

5. WhatsApp will generate a unique link that can be shared with invitees.

Scheduled calls appear in an Upcoming Calls section within the app and can also be synced to your calendar.

Participants would receive automatic notifications prior to the call, reducing the chances of missed meetings.

Along with that, the platform is also rolling out more interactive tools to use during the call, including "Rase Hand," which allows participants to signal when they want to speak.

For non-verbal communication and to lessen the chances of interrupting, "Emoji Reactions" have also been unveiled, where users can react to the conversations with quick emojis.

These features are especially useful for group discussions, online classes, and collaborative work sessions and are being put into action in phases, with WhatsApp confirming all users will have access to new features over the coming weeks.

You Might Like:

Apple loses ground as Samsung gains market share

Apple loses ground as Samsung gains market share
iPhone's sales have taken a major hit amid lack of innovation as Samsung continues to dominate the market

Amazon to discontinue its free service for customers from August 20

Amazon to discontinue its free service for customers from August 20
Amazon Appstore's closure comes after the company’s recent shutdown of Freevee, its free streaming TV service

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Expected design, camera upgrades, more

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Expected design, camera upgrades, more
Apple will reportedly launch it's upcoming iPhone 17 series on September 9

SpaceX gears up for 10th test flight for Starship, despite setbacks

SpaceX gears up for 10th test flight for Starship, despite setbacks
flight 10 will use Ship 37 and Booster 16, with goals including several landing burn tests, and payload deployment

iOS 18.6.1 update reinstates Apple Watch blood oxygen tracking

iOS 18.6.1 update reinstates Apple Watch blood oxygen tracking
iOS 18.6.1 update is available in all iPhones launched since 2018, including iPhone Xs, Xs Max, entire iPhone 16 series, more

Gmail introduces ‘Mark as read’ and receives more Material 3 Expressive

Gmail introduces ‘Mark as read’ and receives more Material 3 Expressive
M3 Expressive in Gmail has yet to be introduced broadly, with the latest features consuming some time for wider launch

Meta under probe over alleged child exploitation by AI chatbots

Meta under probe over alleged child exploitation by AI chatbots
Authorities will now probe into whether children are at an increased risk from Meta's technology or the platform misled regulators

TikTok set to update AI, content rules on September 13

TikTok set to update AI, content rules on September 13
Chinese-owned company, TikTok, launched several rules for commercial content, stressing the promotions should be disclosed

iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air, Galaxy S25 FE latest leaks and rumours

iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air, Galaxy S25 FE latest leaks and rumours
Here is a list of a few upcoming flagship mobile phone launches with the latest rumours

Oracle partners with Google Cloud to offer Gemini AI models

Oracle partners with Google Cloud to offer Gemini AI models
Oracle’s strategy is to provide customers with variety of AI tools

WhatsApp to roll out instant view count for status updates

WhatsApp to roll out instant view count for status updates
WhatsApp is introducing a revamped About feature with disappearing status options

Meta to face congressional investigation over AI chatbot policies for kids

Meta to face congressional investigation over AI chatbot policies for kids
US senators’ demands Meta probe over ‘romantic or sensual' AI conversations with children