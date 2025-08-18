WhatsApp rolls out scheduling, reactions to group calls

WhatsApp has introduced a major update to its user experience, making group calls more interactive and engaging.
Mirroring conferencing calls such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams, Meta's messaging platform has rolled out several new tools, including scheduled calls and in-call reactions.
Here's how you can access the brand-new feature to enjoy a smarter and more fun calling experience.
1. First click on the Calls option in WhatsApp.
2. Tap on the "+" button and select "Schedule Call".
3. After choosing the call type (video or voice), select the date and time.
4. Add participants by selecting individuals from your contacts.
5. WhatsApp will generate a unique link that can be shared with invitees.
Scheduled calls appear in an Upcoming Calls section within the app and can also be synced to your calendar.
Participants would receive automatic notifications prior to the call, reducing the chances of missed meetings.
Along with that, the platform is also rolling out more interactive tools to use during the call, including "Rase Hand," which allows participants to signal when they want to speak.
For non-verbal communication and to lessen the chances of interrupting, "Emoji Reactions" have also been unveiled, where users can react to the conversations with quick emojis.
These features are especially useful for group discussions, online classes, and collaborative work sessions and are being put into action in phases, with WhatsApp confirming all users will have access to new features over the coming weeks.