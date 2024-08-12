Sports

Is Cristiano Ronaldo ready to shift from star player to football manager?

Cristiano Ronaldo is back with Al-Nassr, with a year left on his contract

  • by Web Desk
  • August 12, 2024
Is Cristiano Ronaldo ready to shift from star player to football manager?
Is Cristiano Ronaldo ready to shift from star player to football manager?

Cristiano Ronaldo, renowned for his extraordinary football career, is being predicted to transition into management once he retires.

Despite showing no signs of retiring soon, Ronaldo is seen as a potential future manager by his former Manchester United teammate Louis Saha, with comparisons drawn to Diego Simeone and Zinedine Zidane, as per Goal.

Speaking to CSDB.gg, Saha said, "Cristiano Ronaldo has the ability to be a very successful manager, we’ve seen his energy and his passion. He’d have the desire of Diego Simeone and the credibility of Zinedine Zidane."

He went on to share, "It’s not just about football but he represents so much in terms of how you should conduct yourself and go about achieving your goals, he could be a manager, a club president. It’s admirable what he has done, he’s a human being that makes mistakes like anybody but he has never stopped working hard."

Saha continued, "Cristiano Ronaldo has proven everything he needs to prove, he has no obligation to do anything else now - he has done it all. He is the best ambassador of sport in general, I haven't seen any athlete in the world who has sacrificed as much as he has."

He concluded, "I respect the player and the man and not just because I played with him, it doesn’t matter where he ends up retiring because of what he has done in the game."

Currently, CR7 is back with Al-Nassr, with a year left on his contract. There is speculation he might continue playing until the 2026 World Cup, with rumors of a return to his first club, Sporting Lisbon, always in the air.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo ready to shift from star player to football manager?

Is Cristiano Ronaldo ready to shift from star player to football manager?
Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori ‘drinking heavily’ to survive his ‘torture’

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori ‘drinking heavily’ to survive his ‘torture’
Kate Middleton ditches iconic sapphire engagement ring in new appearance

Kate Middleton ditches iconic sapphire engagement ring in new appearance
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth

Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth

Sports News

Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth
Tom Daley wraps up diving career with final silver medal at Paris Olympics
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth
Graham Thorpe’s wife reveals shocking details behind husband’s death
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth
Tom Cruise takes Olympic finale to new heights with jaw-dropping stunt: Watch
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to play with star-studded lineup in Duleep Trophy
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth
Emily Campbell claims final medal for team GB at Paris Olympics
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth
Paris Olympics 2024: US women’s basketball team wins eighth consecutive gold
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth
Eiffel Tower evacuated after man climbs landmark ahead of Olympics closing ceremony
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth
Team USA’s Jordan Chiles returns Olympic medal after court order
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth
Paris Olympics: Athletes record-breaking and historic performances
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth
Manchester City defeats Manchester United in penalty shootout for Community Shield glory
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth
Paris Olympics 2024: Sifan Hassan wins ‘historic’ gold in women's marathon
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth
Olympic hero Arshad Nadeem honored with grand welcome in hometown Mian Channu