Is Cristiano Ronaldo ready to shift from star player to football manager?

Cristiano Ronaldo, renowned for his extraordinary football career, is being predicted to transition into management once he retires.
Despite showing no signs of retiring soon, Ronaldo is seen as a potential future manager by his former Manchester United teammate Louis Saha, with comparisons drawn to Diego Simeone and Zinedine Zidane, as per Goal.
Speaking to CSDB.gg, Saha said, "Cristiano Ronaldo has the ability to be a very successful manager, we’ve seen his energy and his passion. He’d have the desire of Diego Simeone and the credibility of Zinedine Zidane."
He went on to share, "It’s not just about football but he represents so much in terms of how you should conduct yourself and go about achieving your goals, he could be a manager, a club president. It’s admirable what he has done, he’s a human being that makes mistakes like anybody but he has never stopped working hard."
Saha continued, "Cristiano Ronaldo has proven everything he needs to prove, he has no obligation to do anything else now - he has done it all. He is the best ambassador of sport in general, I haven't seen any athlete in the world who has sacrificed as much as he has."
He concluded, "I respect the player and the man and not just because I played with him, it doesn’t matter where he ends up retiring because of what he has done in the game."
Currently, CR7 is back with Al-Nassr, with a year left on his contract. There is speculation he might continue playing until the 2026 World Cup, with rumors of a return to his first club, Sporting Lisbon, always in the air.