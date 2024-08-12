Sports

Valentina Petrillo to make history as first openly transgender Paralympian

Valentina Petrillo views her participation as a significant symbol of inclusion

  • by Web Desk
  • August 12, 2024
Valentina Petrillo to make history as first openly transgender Paralympian
Valentina Petrillo to make history as first openly transgender Paralympian

Valentina Petrillo is set to become the first openly transgender athlete to compete at the Paralympic Games.

Representing Italy in Para-athletics, Petrillo will participate in the T12 classification for athletes with visual impairments in the 200m and 400m events in Paris, as per BBC Sports.

Transitioning in 2019, the 50-year-old sprinter views her participation as a significant symbol of inclusion.

Last year, Petrillo secured two bronze medals at the World Para Athletics Championships. However, her inclusion has sparked debate.

Lawyer and athlete Mariuccia Quilleri, who opposes Petrillo’s participation in women’s races, argues that inclusion has been prioritized over fairness.

Meanwhile, Andrew Parsons, president of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), affirmed that Petrillo is welcome to compete under current World Para Athletics policies.

He emphasised the need for a unified approach to transgender inclusion in sports, guided by science.

While, World Athletics bans transgender women from female categories to ensure fairness, World Para Athletics allows those legally recognized as women to compete in their respective categories.

The Paralympic Games will run from August 28 to September 8.

Valentina Petrillo to make history as first openly transgender Paralympian

Valentina Petrillo to make history as first openly transgender Paralympian
Sheikh Hasina can return to Bangladesh if THIS ministry gives green light

Sheikh Hasina can return to Bangladesh if THIS ministry gives green light
Post Malone makes sombre confession about past struggles with loneliness

Post Malone makes sombre confession about past struggles with loneliness
Jeremy Allen White spotted with mystery woman amid stalled divorce

Jeremy Allen White spotted with mystery woman amid stalled divorce

Sports News

Jeremy Allen White spotted with mystery woman amid stalled divorce
Is Cristiano Ronaldo ready to shift from star player to football manager?
Jeremy Allen White spotted with mystery woman amid stalled divorce
Tom Daley wraps up diving career with final silver medal at Paris Olympics
Jeremy Allen White spotted with mystery woman amid stalled divorce
Graham Thorpe’s wife reveals shocking details behind husband’s death
Jeremy Allen White spotted with mystery woman amid stalled divorce
Tom Cruise takes Olympic finale to new heights with jaw-dropping stunt: Watch
Jeremy Allen White spotted with mystery woman amid stalled divorce
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to play with star-studded lineup in Duleep Trophy
Jeremy Allen White spotted with mystery woman amid stalled divorce
Emily Campbell claims final medal for team GB at Paris Olympics
Jeremy Allen White spotted with mystery woman amid stalled divorce
Paris Olympics 2024: US women’s basketball team wins eighth consecutive gold
Jeremy Allen White spotted with mystery woman amid stalled divorce
Eiffel Tower evacuated after man climbs landmark ahead of Olympics closing ceremony
Jeremy Allen White spotted with mystery woman amid stalled divorce
Team USA’s Jordan Chiles returns Olympic medal after court order
Jeremy Allen White spotted with mystery woman amid stalled divorce
Paris Olympics: Athletes record-breaking and historic performances
Jeremy Allen White spotted with mystery woman amid stalled divorce
Manchester City defeats Manchester United in penalty shootout for Community Shield glory
Jeremy Allen White spotted with mystery woman amid stalled divorce
Paris Olympics 2024: Sifan Hassan wins ‘historic’ gold in women's marathon