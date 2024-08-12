Valentina Petrillo to make history as first openly transgender Paralympian

Valentina Petrillo is set to become the first openly transgender athlete to compete at the Paralympic Games.
Representing Italy in Para-athletics, Petrillo will participate in the T12 classification for athletes with visual impairments in the 200m and 400m events in Paris, as per BBC Sports.
Transitioning in 2019, the 50-year-old sprinter views her participation as a significant symbol of inclusion.
Last year, Petrillo secured two bronze medals at the World Para Athletics Championships. However, her inclusion has sparked debate.
Lawyer and athlete Mariuccia Quilleri, who opposes Petrillo’s participation in women’s races, argues that inclusion has been prioritized over fairness.
Meanwhile, Andrew Parsons, president of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), affirmed that Petrillo is welcome to compete under current World Para Athletics policies.
He emphasised the need for a unified approach to transgender inclusion in sports, guided by science.
While, World Athletics bans transgender women from female categories to ensure fairness, World Para Athletics allows those legally recognized as women to compete in their respective categories.
The Paralympic Games will run from August 28 to September 8.