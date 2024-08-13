World

Trump-Musk interview marred by technical issues on X platform

Elon Musk blamed cyberattacks for the technical issue before his interview with Trump

  • by Web Desk
  • August 13, 2024
Elon Musk blamed cyberattacks for the technical issue before his interview with Trump
Elon Musk blamed cyberattacks for the technical issue before his interview with Trump

Donald Trump’s interview with Elon Musk on Monday, August 12, was delayed by technical issues with the X (formerly Twitter).

According to CNN, the X owner, Musk, blamed the cyberattack for overwhelming the server of the company, which prevented the beginning of the interview.

The audio-only interview between the Republican nominee for president and the SpaceX owner got delayed for over 40 minutes as many users were unable to get access.

Thousands of listeners who tried to join the conversation were confronted with the message, ‘This space is not available.’

Moreover, the tech giant wrote on X, “There appears to be a massive DDOS attack on X. Working on shutting it down. Worst case, we will proceed with a smaller number of live listeners and post the conversation later.”

Distributed denial of service (DDOS) is a common cyberattack in which hackers flood the site with false traffic to take down the site and overload the system.

Later, in a post on X, Musk said that they ‘tested the system with 8 million concurrent listeners earlier today.’

However, it is still unclear whether Musk’s claims are right or whether the issue is caused by too many users trying to listen to the conversation at the same time. 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' 'heart-melting' pictures with Malti steals hearts

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' 'heart-melting' pictures with Malti steals hearts

Taylor Swift ends Kanye West’s dominance on music after 'TTPD' release

Taylor Swift ends Kanye West’s dominance on music after 'TTPD' release
Angelina Jolie makes public appearance for first time after Pax's incident

Angelina Jolie makes public appearance for first time after Pax's incident
James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments

James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments

World News

James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments
Terrifying bodycam video shows delayed police response to Uvalde massacre
James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments
Vladimir Putin vows to expel Ukrainian troops amid cross-border incursion
James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments
Sheikh Hasina can return to Bangladesh if THIS ministry gives green light
James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments
Philadelphia sky lights up with Italian Air Force's historic flyover: Watch
James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments
Ukraine and Russia clash over Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant fire
James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments
Democrats targets overseas voters to support Kamala Harris
James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments
Arizona police bodycam footage reveals true story behind killing of toddler
James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments
Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed taken into custody by military: ISPR
James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments
Greece wildfire sparks chaos: Thousands flee as firefighters battle ablaze
James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments
Applying for a UAE Visa? Key social media guidelines you should know
James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments
Hamas demands ceasefire deal based on Biden's proposal
James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat