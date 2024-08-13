Trump-Musk interview marred by technical issues on X platform

Donald Trump’s interview with Elon Musk on Monday, August 12, was delayed by technical issues with the X (formerly Twitter).
According to CNN, the X owner, Musk, blamed the cyberattack for overwhelming the server of the company, which prevented the beginning of the interview.
The audio-only interview between the Republican nominee for president and the SpaceX owner got delayed for over 40 minutes as many users were unable to get access.
Thousands of listeners who tried to join the conversation were confronted with the message, ‘This space is not available.’
Moreover, the tech giant wrote on X, “There appears to be a massive DDOS attack on X. Working on shutting it down. Worst case, we will proceed with a smaller number of live listeners and post the conversation later.”
Distributed denial of service (DDOS) is a common cyberattack in which hackers flood the site with false traffic to take down the site and overload the system.
Later, in a post on X, Musk said that they ‘tested the system with 8 million concurrent listeners earlier today.’
However, it is still unclear whether Musk’s claims are right or whether the issue is caused by too many users trying to listen to the conversation at the same time.