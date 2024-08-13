World

Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami

Miami Police responded to a double murder and triple shooting incident inside a Miami Gas Station store

  • August 13, 2024


Newly released bodycam footage captures the swift response of Miami Police to a double killing and triple shooting that occurred on April 13, 2024, inside a Chevron gas station on Northwest 17th Avenue.

The exclusive video, obtained by 7News, reveals the chaotic and bloody scene as cops arrived, with one officer urgently calling over the police radio, "We need a total of three rescues here. We got three victims."

In the surveillance footage, the store shows the tragic moment when the two store owners, 51-year-old Shahbaz Hussain and 42-year-old Shamun Shaukat, were shot and killed following an altercation with the gunman.

The shooter reportedly opened fire after being confronted about shoplifting.

The bodycam video also shows first responders assisting a third victim, 57-year-old Elijah Shorter, before he was rushed to the hospital. An officer noted over the radio that a bandage had been applied to one of the victims.

Witnesses confirmed to the police that the shooting was captured on the store's surveillance cameras, with one stating, "It’s on the camera because them cameras work."

Those present at the scene did their best to help the store owners, with one witness securing the store's money in a safe.

An officer acknowledged this act, saying, "She was resuscitating one of the victims and she went ahead and put all the money in the safe for them."

Local residents, shocked by the violence, provided police with information on the suspect's whereabouts while directing them to a nearby building

