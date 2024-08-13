World

Donald Trump gushes over Kamala Harris’s Time cover in chat with Elon Musk

Donald Trump compares Vice President Kamala Harris to his wife, Melania Trump

  • August 13, 2024


In a recent interview with Elon Musk on X (formerly Twitter), former President Donald Trump made headlines by comparing Vice President Kamala Harris to his wife, Melania Trump.

The conversation, which took place on X’s Spaces feature, included Trump’s thoughts on Harris’s portrayal on the cover of Time magazine.

The Time cover story, titled "Her Moment," features a black-and-white illustration of Harris.

During the conversation, Trump remarked, "She looked very much like our great first lady, Melania." though he noted that Harris didn’t look quite like herself in the image.

He described Harris as a "beautiful woman," but also criticized her reluctance to engage in media interviews, labeling it a "free ride" from the media.

During the discussion, Trump also addressed the issue of global warming, making a controversial comment about rising sea levels and joking about the potential financial gains from increased oceanfront property.

Additionally, Trump and Musk discussed solar panels on cars, with Trump acknowledging it as a field outside his expertise but suggesting it as a future innovation.

Trump and Harris are set to face each other in three upcoming presidential debates, scheduled for September 4 on Fox News, September 10 on ABC, and September 25 on NBC.

