Red meat consumption linked to higher type 2 diabetes risk

Higher intake of heme iron increases 26% chances of diabetes

  by Web Desk
  August 13, 2024
A new study revealed that a higher intake of red meat and other animal products increases the risk of type 2 diabetes (T2D).

According to Science Daily, the study published in Nature Metabolism suggested that red meat contains heme iron, which is directly associated with T2D.

The lead author of the study, Fenglei Wang, explained, “Compared to prior studies that relied solely on epidemiological data, we integrated multiple layers of information, including epidemiological data, conventional metabolic biomarkers, and cutting-edge metabolomics.”

He further added, “This allowed us to achieve a more comprehensive understanding of the association between iron intake and T2D risk, as well as potential metabolic pathways underlying this association."

After long research, scientists found that participants with the highest intake of heme iron, red meat, and other animal products have 26% higher chances of getting T2D as compared to other people.

The corresponding author of the research, Frank Hu, Fredrick J. Stare, said, “This study underscores the importance of healthy dietary choices in diabetes prevention.”

Stare suggested, “Reducing heme iron intake, particularly from red meat, and adopting a more plant-based diet can be effective strategies in lowering diabetes risk."

Monkeypox: spread, risk, symptoms, and treatment
Monkeypox: spread, risk, symptoms, and treatment
This game-changing snack could be your secret weapon for weight loss success
This game-changing snack could be your secret weapon for weight loss success
Add this to your diet and say goodbye to chronic diseases!
Add this to your diet and say goodbye to chronic diseases!
Washing fruit and think it's clean? New study disagrees
Washing fruit and think it’s clean? New study disagrees
Sunscreen alone may not be enough: find shocking reasons you're at risk
Sunscreen alone may not be enough: find shocking reasons you're at risk
Mediterranean diet can reduce stress and anxiety, study
Mediterranean diet can reduce stress and anxiety, study
13-year-old girl tragically dies from allergic reaction to Costa Coffee hot chocolate
13-year-old girl tragically dies from allergic reaction to Costa Coffee hot chocolate
CDC reveals childhood vaccines save over 1 million US lives in 3 decades
CDC reveals childhood vaccines save over 1 million US lives in 3 decades
Stroke deaths among middle-aged US adults hit two-decade high during COVID
Stroke deaths among middle-aged US adults hit two-decade high during COVID
Fish Oil Supplements can lower cholesterol in individuals with genetic risk
Fish Oil Supplements can lower cholesterol in individuals with genetic risk
Stevia and keto sweetener linked to blood clots, study
Stevia and keto sweetener linked to blood clots, study
Texas middle school bans all-black outfits citing mental health concerns
Texas middle school bans all-black outfits citing mental health concerns