Emotional bodycam video shows 12-year-old hero saving mom’s life after tragic incident

12-year-old boy in Texas stops passing officer to save his mother drowning after accident

  • August 15, 2024


A newly released emotional bodycam video showed how a 12-year-old boy saved his mother’s life after a tragic accident.

According to Associated Press, the police in southeast Texas did a dramatic rescue of a woman from a car completely submerged in the pond.

The body camera footage of veteran patrolman Charles Cobb showed the moment when he was stopped by a helplessly crying young boy during his traffic monitoring.

The boy approached the officer and asked him to help his mother, saying, “She’s having a seizure. She’s sunk. She’s in the water. Help her.”

Cobb then put the young boy in the back of his patrol car and rushed towards the almost underwater vehicle.

The police officer, with the help of two local plant workers, managed to pull out the unconscious women from the drowning car.

Moreover, the Assistant Police Chief Jessie Romero said on Wednesday, August 14, that the woman named Jonquetta Winbush was in the car with her two kids, a 12-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, in late July in West Orange, Texas, when she got a seizure.

Her kids managed to get out of the vehicle while Winbush passed out with her foot on the gas pedal, pushing her car into the pond.

Romero said that Cobb administered chest compressions after rescuing Winbush as she was ‘totally unconscious.’

He further added, “He was able to get a pulse back while he had her there on the ground and revive her until EMS got there.”

Winbush remains hospitalized but shows significant progress after three weeks in intensive care and is now breathing on her own.

