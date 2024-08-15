Matthew Perry death case takes WILD turn with shocking arrests

In a shocking turn of events, Friends fame Matthew Perry’s death investigation sees multiple arrests that include the involvement of at least one doctor!
As revealed by law enforcement sources to NBC News on Thursday, August 15, several people have been booked for charges related to the unintended drug overdose death of the iconic actor.
The sources also indicated that the medicine, ketamine, that Perry took was found to be un-prescribed, leading to the actor’s death that initiated a months-long investigation by the DEA, U.S. Postal Service, and LAPD, reported TMZ.
As per the sources, the messages were also uncovered that revealed the details about Perry’s interest in ketamine, the process of its arrangement, and the amount that he would be charged in order to get his hands on the medicine.
Among those arrested who were involved in arranging and delivering the medication to the Fools in Rush actor includes at least one doctor.
TMZ also reported that the concerned authorities have secured a search warrant for Brooke Mueller, who was Perry’s former partner in the treatment center. However, it is believed that she is not connected to the recent arrests.
Meanwhile, the investigation revealed that the authorities discovered the involvement of many bigwigs who were found to be associated with the Hollywood drug scene.
Matthew Perry was found dead at the age of 54 at his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023.