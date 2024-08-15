World

Bangladesh's former PM Sheikh Hasina under scrutiny for human rights violations

Sheikh Hasina has recently resigned from her role as Prime Minister of Bangladesh

  August 15, 2024
Former PM Sheikh Hasina faces genocide charges in Bangladesh

Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal has launched an investigation into former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and nine others on charges of genocide and crimes against humanity.

The probe relates to events from July 15 to August 5, during a significant student-led movement against her government.

As per NDTV, the investigation was initiated following a complaint filed on Wednesday with the tribunal’s investigation agency.

The complaint names Hasina, along with several high-ranking members of her Awami League party, including former road transport minister Obaidul Quader and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.

As per the outlet, the petitioner, Bulbul Kabir, whose son was killed in the protests, alleges that Hasina orchestrated a violent crackdown on demonstrators, leading to numerous casualties and human rights abuses.

The tribunal's investigation will assess the allegations, and the findings are expected to be reported within a week.

This legal action comes amid broader scrutiny and unrest following Hasina's resignation and subsequent flight to India on August 5.

Separately, a case of enforced disappearance was filed against Hasina and other former ministers over a 2015 kidnapping incident. 

