Joe Biden, Kamala Harris announce major Medicare drug price slash

  August 16, 2024
  • August 16, 2024
Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden have announced major relief for the public with price cut on Medicare drugs!

The United States negotiated 79% price reduction on 10 leading Medicare drugs in a bid to save $6 billion in the first year, with a hope to ease public dissatisfaction over high costs ahead of the November elections, reporter Reuters.

In an event in Largo, Maryland on Thursday, August 16, Biden, in the presence of Vice President Kamala Harris, who is the presidential candidate for the upcoming 2024 election, expressed his excitement over the achievement.

"We finally beat Big Pharma," said President Biden while addressing the citizens.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long long time. We pay more for prescription drugs, it’s not hyperbole, than any advanced nation in the world,” he added.

Biden further continued to say that it’s a relief for the millions of seniors who are the patients of diabetes, arthritis, blood clots, Crohn’s disease, and more.

“It’s a relief for American taxpayers,” he said.

The president also praised the significant contribution of Harris in this milestone achievement, crediting her for the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act by “casting the tie-breaking vote in the Senate” in favor of the legislation.

"My entire career, I have worked to hold bad actors accountable and lower the cost of prescription drugs. Medicare can use that (collective bargaining) power to go toe-to-toe with Big Pharma and negotiate lower drug prices,” said Harris.

