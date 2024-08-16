World

Hamas-Israel peace efforts face setbacks as Doha talks postponed

Ceasefire talks in Doha to resume next week Amid Gaza conflict

  August 16, 2024
Negotiations aimed at ending the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas were paused in Doha on Friday, with discussions set to resume next week.

As per Reuters, the talks, which involve the United States, Qatar, and Egypt, are focused on achieving a ceasefire and securing the release of hostages.

The US presented a new proposal to bridge gaps between the parties, and the mediators are optimistic that it could lead to a swift agreement.

However, US President Joe Biden cautioned that while progress has been made, "we're not there yet."

An Israeli delegation in Doha is set to return to Israel, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expected to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday to discuss the ongoing efforts.

Hamas, though not directly involved in the negotiations, has been kept informed. A senior Hamas official expressed disappointment, accusing Israel of not adhering to previous agreements.

The conflict, which began on October 7, has resulted in significant casualties, with over 40,000 Palestinians.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate, with the United Nations calling for a week-long pause in fighting to address a polio outbreak.

Meanwhile, efforts to reach a lasting ceasefire face challenges, including disagreements over prisoner exchanges, border control, and the future of Hamas. 

World News

