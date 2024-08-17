World

Volodymyr Zelenskiy announces 'major' Ukrainian gains in Kursk region

Russia has condemned the incursion as a major provocation and has vowed a worthy response

  August 17, 2024
Volodymyr Zelenskiy announces 'major' Ukrainian gains in Kursk region

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Saturday, August 17, that Ukrainian forces have made notable progress in Russia's Kursk region.

Nearly two weeks into their incursion, Zelenskiy announced that Ukrainian troops have expanded their territory, capturing over 80 settlements and covering more than 1,150 square kilometers (444 square miles) since August 6, as per Reuters.

Zelenskiy highlighted a report from Army Chief Oleksander Syrskyi, noting that Ukrainian troops have continued their advance and captured additional Russian soldiers.

He said via Telegram, noting, "Thank you to all the soldiers and commanders who are taking Russian military prisoners and bringing the release of our soldiers and civilians held by Russia closer."

He added that Syrskyi reported further fortification of Ukrainian positions and expansion of stabilized areas in Kursk.

Meanwhile, Russia has condemned the incursion as a major provocation and has vowed a "worthy response."

In addition to the Kursk operation, Zelenskiy reported that Ukrainian forces have repelled numerous Russian attacks near Pokrovsk and Toretsk in the Donetsk region.

"Our soldiers and units are doing everything to destroy the occupier and repel the assaults. The situation is under control," Zelenskiy assured.

