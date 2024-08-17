Sci-Tech

Instagram tests new profile grid layout with rectangular images

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, announced the new expirement in his Instagram story

  • August 17, 2024


Instagram is shaking things up with a new experimental profile grid layout that features rectangular images instead of the traditional squares. 

The change was announced by Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, in an Instagram story.

According to Mosseri, the original square grid was designed when the app only allowed square photo uploads. 

However, with the majority of uploads now being vertical 4x3 images and 9x16 videos, cropping them down to squares is "pretty brutal."

The new layout is similar to the video tab, which already features a rectangular grid.

A screenshot posted on Threads shows the test profile grid, which includes both photo and video posts in a rectangular format.

Only a small number of users have access to the test layout, and an Instagram spokesperson told The Verge that the team will listen to feedback before expanding its availability.

Reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi revealed that Instagram has been working on the new layout since at least 2022. 

However, not everyone is happy about the change, with some users pleading for the app to keep the old layout.

Adam Mosseri's announcement was in response to a comment submitted during his "Ask Me Anything" session.

Sci-Tech News

OpenAI bans Iranian group’s ChatGPT accounts over US election interference
Rare Blue Moon to illuminate skies late August: Here’s what you should know
NASA's Parker Solar Probe reveals secrets of the Sun’s mysterious outer atmosphere
Ohio witnesses breathtaking dual display of Perseid meteors and northern lights
WhatsApp to introduce new chat customization feature
Fortnite makes a major comeback on mobile devices after four-year hiatus
Windows rolls out Nearby Share for effortless Android phone connectivity
ChatGPT goes chatty with the cool new ‘Advanced Voice Mode’
Google expands AI-generated search summaries to six more countries
Neural text-to-speech implant gives voice to ALS patient
Threads brings new and exciting features for businesses and creators
WhatsApp partners with GIPHY to bring sticker collection and custom creation tools