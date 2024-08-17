Instagram tests new profile grid layout with rectangular images

Instagram is shaking things up with a new experimental profile grid layout that features rectangular images instead of the traditional squares.
The change was announced by Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, in an Instagram story.
According to Mosseri, the original square grid was designed when the app only allowed square photo uploads.
However, with the majority of uploads now being vertical 4x3 images and 9x16 videos, cropping them down to squares is "pretty brutal."
The new layout is similar to the video tab, which already features a rectangular grid.
A screenshot posted on Threads shows the test profile grid, which includes both photo and video posts in a rectangular format.
Only a small number of users have access to the test layout, and an Instagram spokesperson told The Verge that the team will listen to feedback before expanding its availability.
Reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi revealed that Instagram has been working on the new layout since at least 2022.
However, not everyone is happy about the change, with some users pleading for the app to keep the old layout.
Adam Mosseri's announcement was in response to a comment submitted during his "Ask Me Anything" session.