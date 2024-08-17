World

Young girl's beach stroll uncovers ancient dinosaur footprints

A 10-year-old schoolgirl found dinosaur footprints while walking on a beach in South Wales with her mother

  August 17, 2024
In an unexpected turn of events, a casual summer beach walk has led to an extraordinary discovery!

Tegan, a 10-year-old schoolgirl, found dinosaur footprints while walking on a beach in South Wales with her mother, Claire.

As per BBC, the footprints were discovered on the coast near Lavernock Point, an area known for its prehistoric significance.

Tegan's remarkable discovery consists of five large footprints, believed to be from a camelotia, a dinosaur that lived more than 200 million years ago.

Source:BBC
This unexpected find has drawn the attention of dinosaur experts.

Paleontologists suspect these marks belong to a camelotia, a type of dinosaur that roamed the Earth over 200 million years ago.

The footprints, spaced about 75 cm apart, suggest the presence of a massive herbivore from the late Triassic period.

Paleontologists remarks:

Cindy Howells, the curator of paleontology at the National Museum Wales, told the BBC's The Dinohunters programme, "We've got five footprints and we're talking about half-to-three-quarters of a metre between each one. These footprints are so big, it would have to be a type of dinosaur called a sauropodomorpha."

She went on to share, "If they were random holes, we'd be wary but because we have a left foot, a right foot and then a left and another right... there's a consistent distance between them."

"It''s quite a significant find - the buzz you get when someone contacts us with a definite dinosaur find, it's amazing," Cindy added.

Meanwhile, Claire, who used to live in the area, expressed excitement, saying, "It’s incredible to think we found something so ancient."

