Japanese PM Fumio Kishida plans US visit before stepping down?

In the final weeks of his term, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is arranging a visit to the United States, potentially scheduled for late September.
The visit is expected to coincide with the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where Kishida might also meet with US President Joe Biden, according to a recent report by the Yomiuri newspaper.
While, the trip is anticipated to begin around September 22, official confirmation is still pending from the Japanese government, as per Reuters.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that no final decisions have been made regarding the visit.
Kishida, who recently announced that he will not seek re-election as the leader of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), is set to step down as Prime Minister when his term ends later this month.
The LDP has yet to schedule the leadership election, but it could occur as early as September 20.
If this timeline holds, Kishida may address the UN General Assembly after Japan’s parliament selects his successor.