Google launches radiant Gemini Overlay for Android user

Google reveal some new features for its Gemini generative AI assistant

  by Web Desk
  August 18, 2024
Google has unveiled a striking new glowing Gemini overlay for Android devices, adding a fresh and dynamic aesthetic to its mobile platform.

The Made by Google event on August 13 saw Google reveal some new features for its Gemini generative AI assistant.

Google began rolling out Gemini Live recently, which provides an AI chatbot with a more genuine conversational experience.

Furthermore, ten additional voices with varying ranges inspired by space and star themes were added to Gemini Voice.

The Android floating overlay panel for the AI assistant has been updated, even though everyone is preoccupied with discussions about Gemini Live.

When the Gemini helper is turned on, a soft glow animation surrounds the new Gemini overlay.

Because it recognises what you are doing in the background, the gentle glow animation looks fantastic and doesn't take up the full screen.

This means that Gemini functions in tandem with the program you are presently using, instead of taking up the whole screen.

The top-right corner of Gemini has a dedicated button for those who want to use it in full screen mode.

Pressing this button will enable full-screen mode for Gemini.

When the assistant is activated for YouTube videos, in addition to the light animation, you'll see a new "Ask about this video" chip on top of the Gemini overlay.

The users still see the luminous Gemini floating overlay appear. Thus, the user will likely need to wait a little while more if you haven't seen it yet.

According to Google, more Android devices will start to display the new features in the upcoming weeks for both normal Gemini users and Gemini Advanced customers.

