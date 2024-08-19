Sports

John Obi-Mike requests Chelsea to sign new ‘top striker’

Chelsea star criticises striker Nicolas Jackson’s performance against Manchester City

  • by Web Desk
  • August 19, 2024
John Obi-Mike requests Chelsea to sign new ‘top striker’
John Obi-Mike requests Chelsea to sign new ‘top striker’

John Obi-Mikel has slammed down Nicolas Jackson’s performance during football match against Manchester City.

Chelsea lost 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The former midfielder discussed the match during a conversation with beIN Sports, “We created chances, we haven’t taken them. And just an example of how Jackson finishes. You can see there, even though he was offside, he dribbles past one or two or three players and the way he shot the ball!”

John continued, “You need a striker who knows how to hit a ball back in the back of the net and that’s what we don’t have. I know I talk so much about him and sometimes I sound like I disrespect him. I don’t disrespect him.”

He suggested the club to hire a new “top striker” who can score a goal.

John explained, “I think at Chelsea Football Club we need a top striker who can get us a goal. A bit like [Haaland], 91 goals [for City] that’s absolutely unbelievable.”

For the unversed, Erling Haaland broke the deadlock in the 18th-minute to give Manchester a 1-0 lead during the match on August 18.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle try to upstage Kate Middleton with power move

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle try to upstage Kate Middleton with power move
Matthew Perry’s death: New court documents unveil SHOCKING amount spent on Ketamin

Matthew Perry’s death: New court documents unveil SHOCKING amount spent on Ketamin
John Obi-Mike requests Chelsea to sign new ‘top striker’

John Obi-Mike requests Chelsea to sign new ‘top striker’
'Emily in Paris' accused of 'copying' iconic 'Bridgerton' carriage scene

'Emily in Paris' accused of 'copying' iconic 'Bridgerton' carriage scene

Sports News

'Emily in Paris' accused of 'copying' iconic 'Bridgerton' carriage scene
Ferrari's Frederic Vasseur reveals unique strategy for Dutch GP
'Emily in Paris' accused of 'copying' iconic 'Bridgerton' carriage scene
Brentford excludes Ivan Toney from squad as transfer rumors heat up
'Emily in Paris' accused of 'copying' iconic 'Bridgerton' carriage scene
Australia to mark 150 years of Test cricket with special match at MCG in 2027
'Emily in Paris' accused of 'copying' iconic 'Bridgerton' carriage scene
Djokovic slams 'Embarrassing and ridiculous' umpiring at Cincinnati Open finals
'Emily in Paris' accused of 'copying' iconic 'Bridgerton' carriage scene
Babar Azam all set to achieve new milestone in test match against Bangladesh
'Emily in Paris' accused of 'copying' iconic 'Bridgerton' carriage scene
Carlos Alcaraz breaks silence on racket-smashing incident: ‘Won’t happen again.’
'Emily in Paris' accused of 'copying' iconic 'Bridgerton' carriage scene
New Zealand secures dominant victory over Argentina in Rugby Championship
'Emily in Paris' accused of 'copying' iconic 'Bridgerton' carriage scene
Caitlin Clark shines in Indiana Fever's victory after Olympic snub
'Emily in Paris' accused of 'copying' iconic 'Bridgerton' carriage scene
Will cricket finally make it to Olympics at 2030 Youth Games?
'Emily in Paris' accused of 'copying' iconic 'Bridgerton' carriage scene
Carlos Alcaraz loses cool, smashes racket after Monfils stunner: ‘Worst match'
'Emily in Paris' accused of 'copying' iconic 'Bridgerton' carriage scene
Breaker Raygun breaks silence on receiving backlash after Olympics
'Emily in Paris' accused of 'copying' iconic 'Bridgerton' carriage scene
Sage Steele fiercely defends Sam Ponder after ESPN firing