John Obi-Mike requests Chelsea to sign new ‘top striker’

John Obi-Mikel has slammed down Nicolas Jackson’s performance during football match against Manchester City.
Chelsea lost 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
The former midfielder discussed the match during a conversation with beIN Sports, “We created chances, we haven’t taken them. And just an example of how Jackson finishes. You can see there, even though he was offside, he dribbles past one or two or three players and the way he shot the ball!”
John continued, “You need a striker who knows how to hit a ball back in the back of the net and that’s what we don’t have. I know I talk so much about him and sometimes I sound like I disrespect him. I don’t disrespect him.”
He suggested the club to hire a new “top striker” who can score a goal.
John explained, “I think at Chelsea Football Club we need a top striker who can get us a goal. A bit like [Haaland], 91 goals [for City] that’s absolutely unbelievable.”
For the unversed, Erling Haaland broke the deadlock in the 18th-minute to give Manchester a 1-0 lead during the match on August 18.