Kamala Harris looking for 4 things at Democratic National Convention

  • by Web Desk
  • August 19, 2024
Kamala Harris is looking out for four biggies at the Democratic National Convention that will stretch from August 19 to August 22.

Her previous chief spokesperson and senior adviser, Symone Sanders-Townsend, told People Magazine that the first of these is landing the spotlight on a big stage.

Barack Obama’s speech back in 2004 made people question if he’s going to run for the presidential seat, and the same was noted at Kamala Harris’ discourse on the 2012 stage.

“The convention stages are oftentimes where the up-and-coming talent is, and who gets spotlighted is at the discretion of the nominee,” Symone Sanders-Townsend proposed.

What comes next is the Kamala coalition, which will be unique to the democrat, even if it’s a mixture of Barack Obama and Joe Biden’s coalition.

Since her biggest stage after this one might only be the upcoming debate with Donald Trump, Kamala Harris will try to showcase her coalition with a true image of the party’s vision.

According to Symone Sanders-Townsend, the third thing is the theme of the convention that eventually becomes the message carried by the said candidate for the rest of the campaign run.

She said, “There will be content creators broadcasting on social media not just in the evening, but throughout the daytime events as well,” so the future must be won with the theme.

Kamala Harris’ final objective at the Democratic National Convention is making sure that the Democratic Party “celebrates” Joe Biden and his own accomplishment as he hands over the baton to Kamala Harris.

“It’s an opportunity to honor Biden for his decades of service to the country and an opportunity for to craft the narrative of his legacy. But how do they bridge the gap? How does he pass the baton?” Symone Sanders-Townsend concluded.

