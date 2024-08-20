Super Blue Moon leaves viewers in awe with unparalleled beauty: See

The rare cosmic combination of super moon and blue moon, super blue moon, paints the sky with its unparalleled beauty.
Nearly a year later, the rare Blue Super Moon left viewers breathless again with its breathtaking magnificence on Monday, August 19.
According to CNN, a supermoon occurs when the moon is at the closest point to Earth and is full moon.
The super moon is 14% bigger and 30% brighter as compared to the other moons.
Super moons are not that rare as approximately one-quarter of the full moons are super moons, but blue moons are rare as only 3% of the full moons are blue moons.
NASA Program Executive Gordon Johnston explained the reason behind why the blue moon was not blue, saying, “It will not look blue; as the third full moon in a season with four full moons, this will be a blue moon. The first recorded use of 'Blue Moon' in English dates from 1528.”
It is marked as the first super moon of four consecutive super moons of the year. Nest super moon will illuminate the sky on September 18, October 17, and November 15.