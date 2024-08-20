Clinton backs Harris to make history as US first female president

Hillary Clinton, after so long, took the stage at the Democratic National Convention with warm applause from the people.
According to CBS News, Democratic presidential candidates in 2008 and 2016 endorsed Kamala Harris as the nominee of the party, hoping that she would create history by becoming the first female president of the US.
Hilary Clinton endorses Kamala Harris
Clinton told voters on Monday, August 19, “Kamala has the character, experience, and vision to lead us forward. Together, we put a lot of cracks in the highest, hardest glass ceiling. And tonight, tonight so close to breaking through once and for all, I want to tell you what I see through all those cracks.”
She further added, “I see freedom. On the other side of that glass ceiling is Kamala Harris raising her hand and taking the oath of office as our 47th President of the United States.”
Hilary Clinton Praises President Joe Biden
The former US Secretary of State did not forget to praise President Biden, saying he "brought dignity, decency, and confidence back to the White House. He showed what it means to be a true patriot. Thank you. Joe Biden, for your lifetime of service and leadership."
Clinton said, "This is our time, America. This is when we stand up. This is when we break through. The future is here, it's in our grasp, let's go win it."
Hilary Clinton's Message for the Voters
The 76-year-old Democrat said, "Something is happening in America; you can feel it. Nearly 66 million Americans voted for a future where there are no ceilings on our dreams. And afterward, we refused to give up on America; we kept our eyes on the future."
Clinton urged Americans to vote for Harris and take her to the White House for the better future of America.