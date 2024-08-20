World

Clinton backs Harris to make history as US first female president

Former US state secretary thanked Joe Biden for his ‘lifetime service’ in her DNC speech

  • by Web Desk
  • August 20, 2024
Former US state secretary thanked Joe Biden for his ‘lifetime service’ in her DNC speech
Former US state secretary thanked Joe Biden for his ‘lifetime service’ in her DNC speech

Hillary Clinton, after so long, took the stage at the Democratic National Convention with warm applause from the people.

According to CBS News, Democratic presidential candidates in 2008 and 2016 endorsed Kamala Harris as the nominee of the party, hoping that she would create history by becoming the first female president of the US.

Hilary Clinton endorses Kamala Harris

Clinton told voters on Monday, August 19, “Kamala has the character, experience, and vision to lead us forward. Together, we put a lot of cracks in the highest, hardest glass ceiling. And tonight, tonight so close to breaking through once and for all, I want to tell you what I see through all those cracks.”

She further added, “I see freedom. On the other side of that glass ceiling is Kamala Harris raising her hand and taking the oath of office as our 47th President of the United States.”

Hilary Clinton Praises President Joe Biden

The former US Secretary of State did not forget to praise President Biden, saying he "brought dignity, decency, and confidence back to the White House. He showed what it means to be a true patriot. Thank you. Joe Biden, for your lifetime of service and leadership."

Clinton said, "This is our time, America. This is when we stand up. This is when we break through. The future is here, it's in our grasp, let's go win it."

Hilary Clinton's Message for the Voters

The 76-year-old Democrat said, "Something is happening in America; you can feel it. Nearly 66 million Americans voted for a future where there are no ceilings on our dreams. And afterward, we refused to give up on America; we kept our eyes on the future."

She continued, “This is our time, America. This is when we stand up, this is when we break through.”

Clinton urged Americans to vote for Harris and take her to the White House for the better future of America.

Trump Media & Technology Group shares hit new record low

Trump Media & Technology Group shares hit new record low
Kate Middleton makes heart aching confession about Prince Harry

Kate Middleton makes heart aching confession about Prince Harry
Greg Barclay to step down as ICC chairperson in November

Greg Barclay to step down as ICC chairperson in November
Christopher Morvillo’s final social media post before yacht tragedy stirs curiosity

Christopher Morvillo’s final social media post before yacht tragedy stirs curiosity

World News

Christopher Morvillo’s final social media post before yacht tragedy stirs curiosity
Christopher Morvillo’s final social media post before yacht tragedy stirs curiosity
Christopher Morvillo’s final social media post before yacht tragedy stirs curiosity
US Secretary Antony Blinken heads to Egypt seeking progress on Gaza ceasefire
Christopher Morvillo’s final social media post before yacht tragedy stirs curiosity
World’s oldest person, Maria Branyas Morera breathes her last at 117
Christopher Morvillo’s final social media post before yacht tragedy stirs curiosity
Police release shocking bodycam video of rioters attacking officers in Staffordshire
Christopher Morvillo’s final social media post before yacht tragedy stirs curiosity
Israeli forces recover six hostages' bodies in overnight Gaza incursion
Christopher Morvillo’s final social media post before yacht tragedy stirs curiosity
Joe Biden reduces to tears after receiving enthusiastic warm welcome at DNC
Christopher Morvillo’s final social media post before yacht tragedy stirs curiosity
Search for missing tech tycoon Mike Lynch ongoing after yacht sinks in Sicily
Christopher Morvillo’s final social media post before yacht tragedy stirs curiosity
US intelligence exposes Iran's role in Trump campaign cyber attack
Christopher Morvillo’s final social media post before yacht tragedy stirs curiosity
Benjamin Netanyahu calls Blinken talks 'positive' as ceasefire hopes grow
Christopher Morvillo’s final social media post before yacht tragedy stirs curiosity
Ukraine orders evacuation of key town amid rising Russian threats
Christopher Morvillo’s final social media post before yacht tragedy stirs curiosity
UK tech giant Mike Lynch and family missing after yacht sinks off Sicily
Christopher Morvillo’s final social media post before yacht tragedy stirs curiosity
Donald Trump’s AI-generated Taylor Swift endorsement EXPOSED as fake