Christopher Morvillo’s final social media post before yacht tragedy stirs curiosity 

A well-known New York City lawyer, Christopher Morvillo has been missing since the Bayesian yacht sank off the coast of Italy on Monday morning.
It’s a surprising fact that in one of his final social media posts before the incident, Morvillo had unsettlingly written about his family living “happily ever after.”
The 59-year-old lawyer, who recently assisted British tech mogul Mike Lynch in a high-profile fraud trial, expressed thanks to his legal team and family in his last LinkedIn post.
He praised his wife, Neda Morvillo, and their daughters, Sabrina and Sophia, ending with, “And they all lived happily ever after….”
As per the reports, Morvillo’s wife, Neda is also among the six missing passengers.
Morvillo, a partner at Clifford Chance and a former federal prosecutor, had worked on significant cases, including the 9/11 terror attacks investigation.
The 160-foot yacht sank near Porticello during a violent storm, with 22 people on board.
Along with the Morvillo and Lynch, the missing include Lynch’s 18-year-old daughter, Hannah, and Jonathan Bloomer, chairman at Morgan Stanley International, and his wife, Judy.
In addition to this, the Italian coast guard has reported that the search for the missing, believed to be trapped 164 feet underwater, is difficult.
Divers can only remain at that depth for 12 minutes. So far, one body, identified as the yacht’s chef, has been recovered.