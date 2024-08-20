Bodycam footage reveals daring police chase of stolen car with toddler inside

Akron police released the bodycam video of the daring moment the forces arrested the suspected robber followed by the emotional rescue of a 2-year-old toddler from the car.
According to Fox8, almost a week ago, a car was stolen with a child inside it from the Circle K on E. Market St.
The police said in a statement that the officer followed the suspect to West Akron, during which the suspect also hit the police cruiser once.
As per police, the suspect left the toddler in the car seat at Moon St. and Bellevue Ave.