Spain earthquake: 5.5 magnitude tremor collapses airport roof amid deadly floods

A powerful 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck Spain early Monday morning around 7 am, local time.

This comes shortly after the country had already been badly affected by flash floods and heavy rainfall.

The quake hit southern regions, including popular tourist spots like Costa del Sol and Alicante.

As per multiple reports, the earthquake caused the roof of the airport in Almeria to collapse and also damaged a Toyota car showroom.

No injuries have been reported but the place where he collapse happened has been sealed off to prevent access and ensure safety.

The quake happened nearly tow miles below the sea surface and was felt in hundred of town and villages across seven provinces in Andalusia and the Levante region.

An airport worker told local media, “We heard some noises one after the other and then a loud bang and a great cloud of dust appeared. It was a real scare for us. There were airport workers having their first coffee of the day but luckily no one was injured.”

The Spanish newspaper El País reported that some of the areas most affected by the earthquake were Granada, Malaga and Jaen, along with Murcia, Alicante and Albacete in the eastern part of the country.

Beside this, Spain’s weather forecaster AEMET issued severe storm warnings for Huesca, Teruel and Zaragoza, Barcelona, Girona, Lleida and Tarragona and Castellón.

