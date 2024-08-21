World

Obama's fiery speech brings the heat on DNC second night: ‘Don’t boo vote’

Former US President slams Donald Trump in his headlining speech at DNC

  • by Web Desk
  • August 21, 2024
The first African-American President of the US, Barack Obama set the Democratic National Convention stage ablaze with his fiery speech.

According to CNN, Obama who was one of the prominent speakers on the DNC's second day charged the convention crowd with his headlining speech.

The former president slammed Republican candidate, Donald Trump saying, “Here’s a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago. It has been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that’s actually been getting worse now that he’s afraid of losing to Kamala.”

He further added, “We do not need four more years of bluster and bumbling and chaos, we have seen that movie before, and we all know that the sequel is usually worse… Do not boo, vote.”

The 44th president asserted, “His limited and narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hardworking, highly educated, successful people who also happened to be Black… This will be a tight race in a divided country.”

Obama concluded his speech by urging people to support and vote for Kamala Harris and make her the new president and to bring back ‘an America where we work together and look out for each other.’

