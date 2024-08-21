Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol puts company’s future at stake with major move

The newly appointed CEO of Starbucks, Brian Niccol is likely to cost his company a hefty amount with his latest decision.
As reported by several outlets on Tuesday, Niccol will not be moving to Seattle where Starbucks headquarter is located, instead, he will be using firm’s private jet to commute from California to Seattle thrice a week.
Niccol’s offer letter which was made public in an SEC filing last week confirmed his commuting arrangements with the company while highlighting a shocking example of the hypocrisy of high-profile companies regarding climate change.
An insider at CNBC confirmed that Brian Niccol will be working from Starbucks’ Seattle office in remaining days of the week.
“Brian’s primary office and a majority of his time will be spent in our Seattle Support Center or out visiting partners and customers in our stores, roasteries, roasting facilities and offices around the world,” the source revealed.
“His schedule will exceed the hybrid work guidelines and workplace expectations we have for all partners,” they added.