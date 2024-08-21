World

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol puts company’s future at stake with major move

Brian Niccol, new CEO of Starbucks will cost the company fortunes with his latest decision

  • by Web Desk
  • August 21, 2024
Starbucks CEO puts company’s future at stake with major move
Starbucks CEO puts company’s future at stake with major move 

The newly appointed CEO of Starbucks, Brian Niccol is likely to cost his company a hefty amount with his latest decision.

As reported by several outlets on Tuesday, Niccol will not be moving to Seattle where Starbucks headquarter is located, instead, he will be using firm’s private jet to commute from California to Seattle thrice a week.

Niccol’s offer letter which was made public in an SEC filing last week confirmed his commuting arrangements with the company while highlighting a shocking example of the hypocrisy of high-profile companies regarding climate change.

An insider at CNBC confirmed that Brian Niccol will be working from Starbucks’ Seattle office in remaining days of the week.

“Brian’s primary office and a majority of his time will be spent in our Seattle Support Center or out visiting partners and customers in our stores, roasteries, roasting facilities and offices around the world,” the source revealed.

“His schedule will exceed the hybrid work guidelines and workplace expectations we have for all partners,” they added.

Taylor Swift introduces THIS pal for surprise duet at Eras Tour

Taylor Swift introduces THIS pal for surprise duet at Eras Tour
Starbucks CEO puts company’s future at stake with major move

Starbucks CEO puts company’s future at stake with major move

Jonathan Majors stands by Meagan Good at 'Terry McMillan Presents: Forever' premiere

Jonathan Majors stands by Meagan Good at 'Terry McMillan Presents: Forever' premiere
Sabrina Carpenter ‘dumped' Barry Keoghan after being ‘fed up' with him

Sabrina Carpenter ‘dumped' Barry Keoghan after being ‘fed up' with him

World News

Sabrina Carpenter ‘dumped' Barry Keoghan after being ‘fed up' with him
Michelle Obama blasts Donald Trump for his ‘narrow view’ in fiery DNC speech
Sabrina Carpenter ‘dumped' Barry Keoghan after being ‘fed up' with him
35 Pakistani pilgrims die in Iran after horrific bus crash
Sabrina Carpenter ‘dumped' Barry Keoghan after being ‘fed up' with him
Obama's fiery speech brings the heat on DNC second night: ‘Don’t boo vote’
Sabrina Carpenter ‘dumped' Barry Keoghan after being ‘fed up' with him
Joe Biden secretly approves nuclear strategy to counter China, reports
Sabrina Carpenter ‘dumped' Barry Keoghan after being ‘fed up' with him
What leads to the luxury yacht’s tragic end off Sicily?
Sabrina Carpenter ‘dumped' Barry Keoghan after being ‘fed up' with him
Panama begins US-funded flights to repatriate undocumented migrants
Sabrina Carpenter ‘dumped' Barry Keoghan after being ‘fed up' with him
Bodycam footage reveals daring police chase of stolen car with toddler inside
Sabrina Carpenter ‘dumped' Barry Keoghan after being ‘fed up' with him
Trump Media & Technology Group shares hit new record low
Sabrina Carpenter ‘dumped' Barry Keoghan after being ‘fed up' with him
Christopher Morvillo’s final social media post before yacht tragedy stirs curiosity
Sabrina Carpenter ‘dumped' Barry Keoghan after being ‘fed up' with him
Clinton backs Harris to make history as US first female president
Sabrina Carpenter ‘dumped' Barry Keoghan after being ‘fed up' with him
US Secretary Antony Blinken heads to Egypt seeking progress on Gaza ceasefire
Sabrina Carpenter ‘dumped' Barry Keoghan after being ‘fed up' with him
World’s oldest person, Maria Branyas Morera breathes her last at 117