10 amazing benefits of chia seeds you need to know

Tiny chia seeds are the popular choice of food enthusiasts due to their richness in vital nutrients.
According to Harvard Health Publishing, chia seeds are small black and white seeds harvested from the Salvia hispanica plant. It is a flowering member of the Central American mint family.
Chia seed contains numerous ingredients including protein, fiber, antioxidants, fatty acids, omega-3, and minerals like magnesium, calcium, and phosphorus.
The tiny seeds, when eaten, make a gel-like substance in the stomach leading to a feeling of fullness that ultimately decreases your calorie intake.
Benefits of Chia Seeds
Although chia seeds are small in size but have huge benefits that include:
1. Reducing blood pressure
2. Improve digestive health
3. Help in controlling diabetes
4. Lower the cholesterol level in the body
5. Help in weight management
6. Protect your body from chronic diseases and several types of cancer
7. Reduces inflammation
8. Help you in overcoming anxiety and depression
9. Reduces blood sugar levels
10. Sharpens your eyesight and enhances your skin
How to Incorporate Chia Seed in Diet?
Incorporating chia seeds into your diet is very simple. You can simply sprinkle it on yogurt, salad, and cereal or add it to your smoothie, soup, shakes, or pancake batter.
The good thing is it has a very mild flavor, so it can easily integrate with your breakfast or food without affecting its taste.