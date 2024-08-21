World

Andrew Tate hit with another setback amid sexual assault trials

The controversial online celebrity was already awaiting trial for sexual assault charges

  August 21, 2024
Andrew Tate's residences in Romania have been raided as part of an expanding investigation into his activities.

In a statement released on Wednesday morning, the Romanian Organised Crime Directorate's special prosecution service DIICOT said that four homes in the county of Ilfov and the capital city of Bucharest had been searched.

In addition to the rape and human trafficking accusations for which the online celebrity was already awaiting trial, authorities believed that the celebrity may now be charged with additional counts of having sex with and trafficking in minors, money laundering, and trying to sway witnesses.

With a large social media following, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have refuted all of the accusations made against them in the past.

They were placed under house arrest in August 2023 after being initially taken into custody in Romania in December 2022.

Prosecutors claimed the Tate brothers, former kickboxers with dual US and UK citizenship, exploited women through their adult content company, which they ran as a criminal organisation.

Seven accused victims were mentioned in an indictment released in June of last year, which also named two female Romanian acquaintances with the brothers.

With unrelated and distinct sexual offences that are purportedly committed in the UK, the online celebrities are also wanted there.

