World

Pakistan arrests suspect for spreading fake news on Southport stabbing attack

Police officers said the suspect worked for a news platform in Pakistan

  • by Web Desk
  • August 21, 2024
Police officers said the suspect worked for a news platform in Pakistan
Police officers said the suspect worked for a news platform in Pakistan

Pakistani authorities arrested a man on charges of spreading disinformation regarding the UK Southport stabbing incident.

According to BBC, Lahore police arrested a man named Farhan Asif for spreading fake news about the suspect involved in the Southport stabbing incident that claimed the lives of three young girls.

Asif was associated with a website named Channel3Now that posted hours after the attack on Southport in July, giving the fake name of the attacker and claiming that the suspect was an asylum seeker who came to the UK by boat.

This fake news was later quoted in the numerous viral posts on social media platforms, which played a vital role in the riots that broke out in England and Northern Ireland.

Moreover, when Lahore police asked Asif about the article, he said that he copied the information from a UK-based social media account, adding that he ran the website alone.

A person who claimed to be ‘management’ at the site told the BBC that the publication of the fake name on the website ‘shouldn’t have happened, but it was an error, not intentional.’

Furthermore, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has now taken the case for further investigation about the involvement of other people in the act.

Sicily tragedy: Two bodies recovered from sunken yacht

Sicily tragedy: Two bodies recovered from sunken yacht
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s kids 'ready for a fresh start' after divorce

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s kids 'ready for a fresh start' after divorce
Ukraine votes for joining ICC to seek justice from Russia

Ukraine votes for joining ICC to seek justice from Russia
Ben Affleck ditches wedding ring in first sighting after Jennifer Lopez divorce filing

Ben Affleck ditches wedding ring in first sighting after Jennifer Lopez divorce filing

World News

Ben Affleck ditches wedding ring in first sighting after Jennifer Lopez divorce filing
Andrew Tate hit with another setback amid sexual assault trials
Ben Affleck ditches wedding ring in first sighting after Jennifer Lopez divorce filing
Sicily tragedy: Two bodies recovered from sunken yacht
Ben Affleck ditches wedding ring in first sighting after Jennifer Lopez divorce filing
Ukraine votes for joining ICC to seek justice from Russia
Ben Affleck ditches wedding ring in first sighting after Jennifer Lopez divorce filing
Argentina quarantines cargo ship over suspected MPox case
Ben Affleck ditches wedding ring in first sighting after Jennifer Lopez divorce filing
Narendra Modi all set to make history as first Indian PM to visit Ukraine
Ben Affleck ditches wedding ring in first sighting after Jennifer Lopez divorce filing
Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol puts company’s future at stake with major move
Ben Affleck ditches wedding ring in first sighting after Jennifer Lopez divorce filing
Michelle Obama blasts Donald Trump for his ‘narrow view’ in fiery DNC speech
Ben Affleck ditches wedding ring in first sighting after Jennifer Lopez divorce filing
35 Pakistani pilgrims die in Iran after horrific bus crash
Ben Affleck ditches wedding ring in first sighting after Jennifer Lopez divorce filing
Obama's fiery speech brings the heat on DNC second night: ‘Don’t boo vote’
Ben Affleck ditches wedding ring in first sighting after Jennifer Lopez divorce filing
Joe Biden secretly approves nuclear strategy to counter China, reports
Ben Affleck ditches wedding ring in first sighting after Jennifer Lopez divorce filing
What leads to the luxury yacht’s tragic end off Sicily?
Ben Affleck ditches wedding ring in first sighting after Jennifer Lopez divorce filing
Panama begins US-funded flights to repatriate undocumented migrants