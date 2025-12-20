Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Entertainment

Rob Reiner's son Nick under suicide watch in jail after murder charges

Nick Reiner was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder of his parents with knife

  • By Hania Jamil
Rob Reiners son Nick under suicide watch in jail after murder charges
Rob Reiner's son Nick under suicide watch in jail after murder charges

Nick Reiner, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer's son, who was arrested on murder charges, is being held in solitary confinement and is placed on suicide watch.

The 32-year-old is currently in Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown LA, facing two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his parents with a special allegation of using a knife.

Michele and Rob were found dead inside their Brentwood, Los Angeles, home on December 14. As per the sources, the couple was found by their daughter, Romy.

According to the county medical examiner's office, the pair had died of "multiple sharp force injuries".

Nick does not have permission to communicate with anyone other than his legal counsel and authorised jail personnel, according to the police source.

He is only allowed to leave his cell for court appearances or medical reasons and must be escorted by a sergeant at all times. He is monitored with a video camera that is attached to his escorting officer.

Doctors and mental health professionals have determined that Nick has a "mental disability", and that he is on suicide watch, and a supervisor has to check up on him every 15 minutes.

Nick Reiner entered the jail at 8:54 a.m. on Monday, December 15, and does not currently have phone privileges. 

'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell makes Broadway debut as Henry Creel

'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell makes Broadway debut as Henry Creel

Kim Woo-bin, Shin Min-ah beam in first wedding snap as newlyweds

Kim Woo-bin, Shin Min-ah beam in first wedding snap as newlyweds
Timothée Chalamet mentions Kylie Jenner for first time in months amid split buzz

Timothée Chalamet mentions Kylie Jenner for first time in months amid split buzz
Lily Collins teases new destination for ‘Emily in Paris’ season 6

Lily Collins teases new destination for ‘Emily in Paris’ season 6
Sabrina Carpenter recalls wholesome Eras Tour moments with Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter recalls wholesome Eras Tour moments with Taylor Swift
Lauren Sánchez rings in 56th birthday with flash back to cherished memories

Lauren Sánchez rings in 56th birthday with flash back to cherished memories
Timotheé Chalamet stirs wild frenzy with EsDeeKid collab amid alter ego buzz

Timotheé Chalamet stirs wild frenzy with EsDeeKid collab amid alter ego buzz
Rob Reiner’s son charged with murder: Parents 'tried hard' to ‘help’ Nick

Rob Reiner’s son charged with murder: Parents 'tried hard' to ‘help’ Nick
Taylor Swift reveals who set her up with Travis Kelce in docuseries

Taylor Swift reveals who set her up with Travis Kelce in docuseries
James Van Der Beek shares his health update after skipping iconic TV reunion

James Van Der Beek shares his health update after skipping iconic TV reunion

Sydney Sweeney praises decision to end ‘The Housemaid’ with Taylor Swift’s song

Sydney Sweeney praises decision to end ‘The Housemaid’ with Taylor Swift’s song
Jimmy Kimmel breaks down in tears during final show of 2025

Jimmy Kimmel breaks down in tears during final show of 2025

Popular News

Prince Harry's Christmas stripped of 'elements of UK' says royal expert

Prince Harry's Christmas stripped of 'elements of UK' says royal expert
15 minutes ago
Africa Cup of Nations shifts to four-year schedule starting 2028

Africa Cup of Nations shifts to four-year schedule starting 2028
22 minutes ago
Health officials in Canada warns regarding rapidly spreading flu

Health officials in Canada warns regarding rapidly spreading flu
an hour ago