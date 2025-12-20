Rob Reiner's son Nick under suicide watch in jail after murder charges

Nick Reiner, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer's son, who was arrested on murder charges, is being held in solitary confinement and is placed on suicide watch.
The 32-year-old is currently in Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown LA, facing two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his parents with a special allegation of using a knife.
Michele and Rob were found dead inside their Brentwood, Los Angeles, home on December 14. As per the sources, the couple was found by their daughter, Romy.
According to the county medical examiner's office, the pair had died of "multiple sharp force injuries".
Nick does not have permission to communicate with anyone other than his legal counsel and authorised jail personnel, according to the police source.
He is only allowed to leave his cell for court appearances or medical reasons and must be escorted by a sergeant at all times. He is monitored with a video camera that is attached to his escorting officer.
Doctors and mental health professionals have determined that Nick has a "mental disability", and that he is on suicide watch, and a supervisor has to check up on him every 15 minutes.
Nick Reiner entered the jail at 8:54 a.m. on Monday, December 15, and does not currently have phone privileges.