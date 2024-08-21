Bodycam catches LMPD officer using excessive force on suspect

A shocking bodycam video of the Louisville Metro Police Department showed the moment an officer used martial arts on the suspect.
According to the WRBD, police officer Mason Barnes was during his routine patrol on Sunday, August 18, at Bardstown Road when a bar bouncer waved him.
As per the officer, just before 2 a.m., Noah Carullo was removed from the Chill Bar after becoming ‘belligerent,’ after which he pulled out his handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the bar bouncer.
This was the moment when Barnes arrived at the road for patrolling and saw Carullo arguing with the security personnel of the bar in the south of Grinstead Drive.
As per the officer's arrest citation, when he attempted to detain Carullo, he tried to escape.
The bodycam video showed the initial moment of the Barnes encounter with Carullo, but the officer’s camera was dropped after he approached Carullo, walking in a black T-shirt on Bardstown Road.
But a passerby captured the afterward moments in which he can be seen using martial arts on Carullo.
The LMPD officer was also recorded on top of Carullo and used his legs to pin the suspect down until more officers came to help and handcuffed him.
Carullo is currently in the custody of the Louisville Metro Police Department.