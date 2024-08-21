World

Bodycam catches LMPD officer using excessive force on suspect

Suspect Noah Carullo pulled a handgun on a bouncer after being removed from the bar

  • by Web Desk
  • August 21, 2024


A shocking bodycam video of the Louisville Metro Police Department showed the moment an officer used martial arts on the suspect.

According to the WRBD, police officer Mason Barnes was during his routine patrol on Sunday, August 18, at Bardstown Road when a bar bouncer waved him.

As per the officer, just before 2 a.m., Noah Carullo was removed from the Chill Bar after becoming ‘belligerent,’ after which he pulled out his handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the bar bouncer.

This was the moment when Barnes arrived at the road for patrolling and saw Carullo arguing with the security personnel of the bar in the south of Grinstead Drive.

As per the officer's arrest citation, when he attempted to detain Carullo, he tried to escape.

The bodycam video showed the initial moment of the Barnes encounter with Carullo, but the officer’s camera was dropped after he approached Carullo, walking in a black T-shirt on Bardstown Road.

But a passerby captured the afterward moments in which he can be seen using martial arts on Carullo.

The LMPD officer was also recorded on top of Carullo and used his legs to pin the suspect down until more officers came to help and handcuffed him.

Carullo is currently in the custody of the Louisville Metro Police Department. 

Travis Kelce bags role in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ with Adam Sandler

Travis Kelce bags role in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ with Adam Sandler
Taylor Swift's maid of honor pick: Blake Lively, Selena Gomez, or Sabrina Carpenter?

Taylor Swift's maid of honor pick: Blake Lively, Selena Gomez, or Sabrina Carpenter?
Pakistan arrests suspect for spreading fake news on Southport stabbing attack

Pakistan arrests suspect for spreading fake news on Southport stabbing attack
Andrew Tate hit with another setback amid sexual assault trials

Andrew Tate hit with another setback amid sexual assault trials

World News

Andrew Tate hit with another setback amid sexual assault trials
Pakistan arrests suspect for spreading fake news on Southport stabbing attack
Andrew Tate hit with another setback amid sexual assault trials
Andrew Tate hit with another setback amid sexual assault trials
Andrew Tate hit with another setback amid sexual assault trials
Sicily tragedy: Two bodies recovered from sunken yacht
Andrew Tate hit with another setback amid sexual assault trials
Ukraine votes for joining ICC to seek justice from Russia
Andrew Tate hit with another setback amid sexual assault trials
Argentina quarantines cargo ship over suspected MPox case
Andrew Tate hit with another setback amid sexual assault trials
Narendra Modi all set to make history as first Indian PM to visit Ukraine
Andrew Tate hit with another setback amid sexual assault trials
Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol puts company’s future at stake with major move
Andrew Tate hit with another setback amid sexual assault trials
Michelle Obama blasts Donald Trump for his ‘narrow view’ in fiery DNC speech
Andrew Tate hit with another setback amid sexual assault trials
35 Pakistani pilgrims die in Iran after horrific bus crash
Andrew Tate hit with another setback amid sexual assault trials
Obama's fiery speech brings the heat on DNC second night: ‘Don’t boo vote’
Andrew Tate hit with another setback amid sexual assault trials
Joe Biden secretly approves nuclear strategy to counter China, reports
Andrew Tate hit with another setback amid sexual assault trials
What leads to the luxury yacht’s tragic end off Sicily?