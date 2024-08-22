Sports

F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff adresses major collaboration

F1 Academy is collaborating with The Female Quotient, an advisory company

  • by Web Desk
  • August 22, 2024
F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff adresses major collaboration
F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff adresses major collaboration

Susie Wolff, a former driver and F1 Academy managing director, has broken silence on the major collaboration with The Female Quotient.

The Female Quotient (The FQ) is an transformation advisory company that advocates for gender equality in the workplace.

In September, the inaugural event, EQUALITY LOUNGE IN COLLABORATION WITH F1 ACADEMY @ SINGAPORE will take place in Singapore.

Susie said in a press release, “At F1 ACADEMY, we want to inspire and ignite the inner drive of young women and show them there is a place for them in our sport.”

She added, “Collaborating with The Female Quotient to curate events in the cities we race, during race week, gives us an unparalleled opportunity to drive meaningful off-track conversations and foster a community of women with shared values and a collective mission to drive change in our sport.”

Moreover, The Female Quotient Founder Shelley Zalis also shared her remarks on the huge collaboration.

“Every race begins with a dream, and it's time we ensure that dream is accessible to everyone. That's why we're collaborating with F1 ACADEMY to bring more women into the world of motorsport and close the gender gap in the business of racing,” she said.

The upcoming races of F1 ACADEMY will take place in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Kylie Jenner betrayed by Timothée Chalamet amid breakup rumours

Kylie Jenner betrayed by Timothée Chalamet amid breakup rumours

Ayeza Khan drops sneak peak of her ‘look outside of characters and glam’

Ayeza Khan drops sneak peak of her ‘look outside of characters and glam’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry achieve major goal despite King Charles' anger

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry achieve major goal despite King Charles' anger
Cristiano Ronaldo flaunts gold button after smashing fastest 1M subs record

Cristiano Ronaldo flaunts gold button after smashing fastest 1M subs record

Sports News

Cristiano Ronaldo flaunts gold button after smashing fastest 1M subs record
Cristiano Ronaldo flaunts gold button after smashing fastest 1M subs record
Cristiano Ronaldo flaunts gold button after smashing fastest 1M subs record
German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer bids an emotional farewell to football
Cristiano Ronaldo flaunts gold button after smashing fastest 1M subs record
Cristiano Ronaldo asks fans to 'SIUUUbscribe' his YouTube channel: Watch
Cristiano Ronaldo flaunts gold button after smashing fastest 1M subs record
ICC leadership change: Jay Shah to get key position in Council
Cristiano Ronaldo flaunts gold button after smashing fastest 1M subs record
Novak Djokovic may at US Open on one major condition
Cristiano Ronaldo flaunts gold button after smashing fastest 1M subs record
England to honor cricket legend Graham Thorpe in Sri Lanka test match
Cristiano Ronaldo flaunts gold button after smashing fastest 1M subs record
Babar Azam set to enter 4000 club with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
Cristiano Ronaldo flaunts gold button after smashing fastest 1M subs record
ICC moves 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup from Bangladesh to UAE amid unrest
Cristiano Ronaldo flaunts gold button after smashing fastest 1M subs record
Cristiano Ronaldo plans shocking comeback to Manchester United?
Cristiano Ronaldo flaunts gold button after smashing fastest 1M subs record
Greg Barclay to step down as ICC chairperson in November
Cristiano Ronaldo flaunts gold button after smashing fastest 1M subs record
Steve Smith breaks silence on retirement plans: ‘No intentions of retiring’
Cristiano Ronaldo flaunts gold button after smashing fastest 1M subs record
Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner shine bright at Cincinnati Open finals