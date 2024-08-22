F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff adresses major collaboration

Susie Wolff, a former driver and F1 Academy managing director, has broken silence on the major collaboration with The Female Quotient.
The Female Quotient (The FQ) is an transformation advisory company that advocates for gender equality in the workplace.
In September, the inaugural event, EQUALITY LOUNGE IN COLLABORATION WITH F1 ACADEMY @ SINGAPORE will take place in Singapore.
Susie said in a press release, “At F1 ACADEMY, we want to inspire and ignite the inner drive of young women and show them there is a place for them in our sport.”
She added, “Collaborating with The Female Quotient to curate events in the cities we race, during race week, gives us an unparalleled opportunity to drive meaningful off-track conversations and foster a community of women with shared values and a collective mission to drive change in our sport.”
Moreover, The Female Quotient Founder Shelley Zalis also shared her remarks on the huge collaboration.
“Every race begins with a dream, and it's time we ensure that dream is accessible to everyone. That's why we're collaborating with F1 ACADEMY to bring more women into the world of motorsport and close the gender gap in the business of racing,” she said.
The upcoming races of F1 ACADEMY will take place in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.