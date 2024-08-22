World

Body of UK tech giant Mike Lynch found in Sicily yacht wreck

Mike Lynch's 18-year-old daughter, Hannah, is still missing

  • by Web Desk
  • August 22, 2024
Body of UK tech giant Mike Lynch found in Sicily yacht wreck
Body of UK tech giant Mike Lynch found in Sicily yacht wreck

After several days of ongoing search efforts, the body of British tech giant Mike Lynch has finally been found in the wreck of his family yacht on Thursday, August 22, which sank earlier this week off the coast of Sicily.

As per Reuters, Lynch's 18-year-old daughter, Hannah, is still missing.

The bodies of four other individuals who vanished when the yacht sank were recovered on Wednesday.

The British-flagged luxury yacht, Bayesian, measuring 56 meters (184 feet), which carried 22 people on board, including 10 crew members and 12 passengers, was anchored near the port of Porticello, close to Palermo, when it rapidly sank due to severe weather conditions.

Lynch, a 59 years well-known tech entrepreneur, had invited friends to join him on the yacht to celebrate his recent acquittal in a significant US fraud trial.

Along with Lynch and his daughter, the other victims who did not survive were Judy and Jonathan Bloomer, a non-executive chair of Morgan Stanley International, and Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife, Neda Morvillo.

Fifteen people, including Lynch's wife, managed to escape, while the body of the yacht's chef, Recaldo Thomas, was found near the wreck hours later.

‘Game of Thrones’ actor joins Anupam Kher for his directorial ‘Tanvi: The Great’

‘Game of Thrones’ actor joins Anupam Kher for his directorial ‘Tanvi: The Great’
Ben Affleck finds ally in Mindy Kaling after Jennifer Lopez files for divorce

Ben Affleck finds ally in Mindy Kaling after Jennifer Lopez files for divorce
Dua Lipa rings in 29th Birthday with sizzling photos: 'life keeps getting better'

Dua Lipa rings in 29th Birthday with sizzling photos: 'life keeps getting better'
Yumna Zaidi exudes vintage Bollywood vibes in rainy NYC photos

Yumna Zaidi exudes vintage Bollywood vibes in rainy NYC photos

World News

Yumna Zaidi exudes vintage Bollywood vibes in rainy NYC photos
Vladimir Putin wins hearts with surprising gesture towards Muslims in viral video
Yumna Zaidi exudes vintage Bollywood vibes in rainy NYC photos
Joe Biden urges Benjamin Netanyahu to secure immediate Gaza ceasefire deal
Yumna Zaidi exudes vintage Bollywood vibes in rainy NYC photos
Tim Walz accepts VP nomination: 'Never underestimate a public school teacher'
Yumna Zaidi exudes vintage Bollywood vibes in rainy NYC photos
Investigation reveals truth behind Iran’s late President Raisi's helicopter crash
Yumna Zaidi exudes vintage Bollywood vibes in rainy NYC photos
Sicily yacht sinking: 5 more bodies discovered, death toll rises to 6
Yumna Zaidi exudes vintage Bollywood vibes in rainy NYC photos
Bodycam catches LMPD officer using excessive force on suspect
Yumna Zaidi exudes vintage Bollywood vibes in rainy NYC photos
Pakistan arrests suspect for spreading fake news on Southport stabbing attack
Yumna Zaidi exudes vintage Bollywood vibes in rainy NYC photos
Andrew Tate hit with another setback amid sexual assault trials
Yumna Zaidi exudes vintage Bollywood vibes in rainy NYC photos
Sicily tragedy: Two bodies recovered from sunken yacht
Yumna Zaidi exudes vintage Bollywood vibes in rainy NYC photos
Ukraine votes for joining ICC to seek justice from Russia
Yumna Zaidi exudes vintage Bollywood vibes in rainy NYC photos
Argentina quarantines cargo ship over suspected MPox case
Yumna Zaidi exudes vintage Bollywood vibes in rainy NYC photos
Narendra Modi all set to make history as first Indian PM to visit Ukraine