Body of UK tech giant Mike Lynch found in Sicily yacht wreck

After several days of ongoing search efforts, the body of British tech giant Mike Lynch has finally been found in the wreck of his family yacht on Thursday, August 22, which sank earlier this week off the coast of Sicily.
As per Reuters, Lynch's 18-year-old daughter, Hannah, is still missing.
The bodies of four other individuals who vanished when the yacht sank were recovered on Wednesday.
The British-flagged luxury yacht, Bayesian, measuring 56 meters (184 feet), which carried 22 people on board, including 10 crew members and 12 passengers, was anchored near the port of Porticello, close to Palermo, when it rapidly sank due to severe weather conditions.
Lynch, a 59 years well-known tech entrepreneur, had invited friends to join him on the yacht to celebrate his recent acquittal in a significant US fraud trial.
Along with Lynch and his daughter, the other victims who did not survive were Judy and Jonathan Bloomer, a non-executive chair of Morgan Stanley International, and Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife, Neda Morvillo.
Fifteen people, including Lynch's wife, managed to escape, while the body of the yacht's chef, Recaldo Thomas, was found near the wreck hours later.