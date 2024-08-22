World

Afghanistan’s Taliban government names first official ambassador to UAE

The UAE has become the second country, after China, to accept a Taliban envoy at this level

  by Web Desk
  August 22, 2024
In a major turn of events, Afghanistan's foreign ministry, led by the Taliban has appointed its first official ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday, 22 August.

After this, the UAE has become the second country, after China, to accept a Taliban envoy at this level.

As per Reuters, the UAE foreign ministry has not yet commented on the appointment.

According to the Taliban's foreign ministry, Mawlawi Badreddin Haqqani has been named ambassador and has presented his credentials to the UAE's assistant undersecretary for protocol affairs

Taliban's foreign ministry said in an official statement, noting, "The newly accredited Ambassador of Afghanistan will soon formally present his credentials to the Emir of the United Arab Emirates during (an) official ceremony.”

In addition to this, the Taliban and the UAE have economic ties, such as the UAE’s involvement in managing Kabul airport operations since 2022.

However, the Taliban’s government remains unrecognized by most countries. 

Also China and the UAE have not officially recognized the Taliban government or confirmed any formal change in relations, accepting an ambassador is seen as a potential step toward improved diplomatic ties.

