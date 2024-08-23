New computer runs on air to detect blood clots, strokes

A groundbreaking air-powered computer is changing the game in medical device monitoring!
Instead of electronic sensors, it uses air power to offer a safer and more cost-effective solution for detecting device failures.
But this is just the groundwork as future plans aim to extend its benefits to hazardous environments, promising more innovations.
Researchers have introduced this device to detect and issue alerts when medical device fail.
It has immensely simplified the monitoring process by terminating the usage of electronic sensors, which in turn makes it even more cost-effective and reliable in preventing blood clots as well as strokes.
Described in the journal Device, the computer not only runs on air, but also uses it to issue warnings.
“A whistle is blown whenever a problem is detected with the lifesaving compression machine,” according to SciTechDaily.
Corresponding paper author William Grover mentioned that this technology works just like electronic circuits do.
He said, “Let’s say I want to send a message in ones and zeroes, like 1-0-1, three bits.”
“Decades ago, people realized they could send these three bits with one additional piece of information to make sure the recipient got the right message,” the bioengineering professor added.