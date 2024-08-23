Sports

Max Verstappen feels less ‘confident’ ahead of home race Dutch GP

  • by Web Desk
  • August 23, 2024
Formula One champion Max Verstappen has opened up about his expectations of winning a podium at his home race, Dutch Grand Prix.

On Thursday, the Red Bull driver shared that last year he was a “lot more confident.”

Last year, he dominated the grid with 19 Grand Prix victories.

However, this season of Formula One the Dutch driver failed to win the last four Grand Prix races

Max told the press, "Let's just say that last year coming here, I was a lot more confident that we had a big chance of winning the race," adding, "But that's how the season is already, you know. It's a lot more competitive.”

He explained, "Lately you see there are a lot of cars actually winning races and drivers, of course. So, it's just very unknown. I mean, it's very close. So for sure, I'm not coming into this weekend saying that, 'yeah, we're going to win the race'. I just want to have a clean weekend, understand the car a bit more, learn from it.”

Now that only 10 races are left for 2024 F1 season, he has 78-point advantage over his closest rival, Lando Norris.

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on consecutive setbacks after YouTube milestone
Andrew Flintoff steps down as England coach after clash with Jos Butler
Shakib Al Hasan faces murder charges over garment worker's death
Novak Djokovic thanked Carlos Alcaraz for ‘letting’ him win Olympic gold
Atlanta Falcons sign A.J. Terrell in multimillion dollar deal
Washington Commanders acquire kicker Cade York from Cleveland Browns
Cristiano Ronaldo flaunts gold button after smashing fastest 1M subs record
F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff adresses major collaboration
German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer bids an emotional farewell to football
Cristiano Ronaldo asks fans to 'SIUUUbscribe' his YouTube channel: Watch
ICC leadership change: Jay Shah to get key position in Council
Novak Djokovic may at US Open on one major condition