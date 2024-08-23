Max Verstappen feels less ‘confident’ ahead of home race Dutch GP

Formula One champion Max Verstappen has opened up about his expectations of winning a podium at his home race, Dutch Grand Prix.
On Thursday, the Red Bull driver shared that last year he was a “lot more confident.”
Last year, he dominated the grid with 19 Grand Prix victories.
However, this season of Formula One the Dutch driver failed to win the last four Grand Prix races
Max told the press, "Let's just say that last year coming here, I was a lot more confident that we had a big chance of winning the race," adding, "But that's how the season is already, you know. It's a lot more competitive.”
He explained, "Lately you see there are a lot of cars actually winning races and drivers, of course. So, it's just very unknown. I mean, it's very close. So for sure, I'm not coming into this weekend saying that, 'yeah, we're going to win the race'. I just want to have a clean weekend, understand the car a bit more, learn from it.”
Now that only 10 races are left for 2024 F1 season, he has 78-point advantage over his closest rival, Lando Norris.