Donald Trump reacts to Kamala Harris’ DNC speech: ‘Radical Marxist’

Republican candidate for president slams Kamala Harris' speech at the Democratic National Convention final night.
The US vice president also accepted the Democratic nomination for the presidency on Thursday, August 22, in Chicago, saying that she will be a president for all Americans.
She told the packed crowd, “You can always trust me to put country above party and self. To hold sacred America's fundamental principles from the rule of law to free and fair elections to the peaceful transfer of power.”
Moreover, the vice president throughout her speech criticised Trump for his policies on national security, immigration, and his influence on the court.
Former US president Trump reacted to her speech. He shared a clip of Harris’ acceptance speech on his social media platform, Truth Social, saying, ‘Watch Kamala try to gaslight America.’
According to NDTV, the former president posted about 37 times on Truth Social to slam Harris.
Trump said, “She paid and raised bail to get the violent rioters in Minnesota out of jail! She stands for Incompetence and Weakness—our country is being laughed at all over the world!”
In another post, he called Harris a ‘radical Marxist,’ “She just called to give all illegal citizenship, say goodbye to the USA! She is a radical Marxist!” adding, “She talked about the Rule of Law but, as Border Czar. She allowed 20 million people into our country, many of them criminals, who are maiming and killing our people!”
Trump and Kamala Harris will go head-to-head in their first presidential debate on September 10 on ABC News.