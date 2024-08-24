Robert F. Kennedy Jr. exits presidential race and endorses Donald Trump

In a major turn of events, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., running as an independent presidential candidate, has exited the race and endorsed former President Donald Trump.
As per BBC, he announced his decision during a press conference in Phoenix, Arizona, on Friday.
The 70-year-old Kennedy, a lifelong Democrat and member of the famous Kennedy family, explained that his values led him to support Trump and announced he will seek to withdraw his name from the ballot in 10 key states.
Not only this, at a rally, Kennedy also appeared with Trump
Meanwhile, Trump praised Kennedy as "phenomenal" and "brilliant," while Kamala Harris stated she would work to earn Kennedy’s supporters.
Kennedy’s poll numbers had dropped from double digits due to issues with funding and media coverage.
He had proposed working with Kamala Harris but got little response.
His campaign, known for its ties to the anti-vaccine movement, also faced issues related to past health problems and recent controversies.
There was speculation that Kennedy’s endorsement of Trump might be aimed at securing a role in a potential Trump administration.