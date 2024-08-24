Apple to host ‘major’ product launch event this September

Get ready! Apple is about to launch its new products soon!
In an exciting turn of events, Apple is set to hold its major product launch event on September 10, where it will unveil the latest iPhones, watches, and AirPods, according to Bloomberg News.
While, the exact time for the event hasn't been disclosed, preparations are already underway.
As per Reuters, the new products are expected to go on sale on September 20, consistent with Apple’s usual schedule.
Analysts are predicting a robust upgrade cycle for the iPhone 16 series and anticipate major software updates, including new artificial intelligence features.
This comes as competitors like Samsung have already introduced similar innovations.
The upcoming launches are part of Apple's efforts to drive sales amid a disappointing third-quarter performance in China, where sales fell by 6.5%, greater than the expected 2.4% decline.