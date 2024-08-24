Sci-Tech

Apple to host ‘major’ product launch event this September

  • by Web Desk
  • August 24, 2024
Get ready! Apple is about to launch its new products soon!

In an exciting turn of events, Apple is set to hold its major product launch event on September 10, where it will unveil the latest iPhones, watches, and AirPods, according to Bloomberg News.

While, the exact time for the event hasn't been disclosed, preparations are already underway.

As per Reuters, the new products are expected to go on sale on September 20, consistent with Apple’s usual schedule.

Analysts are predicting a robust upgrade cycle for the iPhone 16 series and anticipate major software updates, including new artificial intelligence features.

This comes as competitors like Samsung have already introduced similar innovations.

The upcoming launches are part of Apple's efforts to drive sales amid a disappointing third-quarter performance in China, where sales fell by 6.5%, greater than the expected 2.4% decline.

Sci-Tech News

Microsoft to host cybersecurity summit in September following July outage
Uber set to launch driverless rides next year
Samsung Galaxy Ring faces major repair challenges due to design issues
Meta, Spotify CEOs slam Europe’s complex AI rules
Google Keep launches new AI feature to create custom lists
Google Maps unveils new bottom bar for iPhone users
Google taps Character.AI founder for key AI leadership role
India's Chandrayaan-3 mission uncovers magma ocean on moon's south pole
Astronomers reveal mystery behind Sun’s hidden age
New computer runs on air to detect blood clots, strokes
AI technology proves effective in early detection of bowel cancer
Emmanuel Macron to visit Serbia this month to discuss AI leadership