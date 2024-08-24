Hamas Delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks

A Hamas delegation, led by senior official Khalil al-Hayya, arrived in Cairo on Saturday, August 24.
As per Reuters, the aim of this meeting is to discuss the latest Gaza ceasefire talks with mediators.
According to the Egyptian security sources the US and Israeli teams began new negotiations in Cairo on Thursday, which lasted for two days to resolve differences over a proposed truce.
Egypt, along with the US and Qatar, has been involved in mediating ceasefire negotiations in Gaza, including efforts to secure the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.
In July, Hamas agreed to US proposals to start talks on releasing Israeli hostages, including soldiers and civilians, after the initial phase of an agreement to end the Gaza conflict.
However, Mahmoud Mardawi, another senior Hamas official, stated that the delegation’s visit to Cairo does not guarantee Hamas's participation in the upcoming round of talks.
To note, more than 40,000 people have been killed in Gaza, according to Palestinian health authorities.