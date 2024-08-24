World

Israeli PM Netanyahu disputes ceasefire deal with his own negotiators

Benjamin Netanyahu insists that Israel must keep control of the Philadelphi Corridor

  August 24, 2024
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is clashing with his ceasefire negotiators over his stance on the Philadelphi Corridor in southern Gaza.

As per several sources, the Philadelphi Corridor, which borders Egypt, and the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza have been major obstacles in ceasefire talks mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States.

According to Israeli Channel 12, Netanyahu has criticized his negotiating team, led by Mossad chief David Barnea, for making too many concessions.

Netanyahu insists that Israel must keep control of the Philadelphi Corridor to stop Hamas from smuggling weapons and fighters from Egypt.

He also wants to maintain checkpoints in the Netzarim Corridor to prevent Hamas fighters from moving between Gaza's northern and southern regions.

Although Netanyahu has agreed to slightly adjust one position in the Philadelphi Corridor, he will retain overall control.

On the other hand, Netanyahu is also facing criticism from the families of Israeli hostages and others who accuse him of blocking a deal for political gain.

Despite this, he is under pressure from hardliners in his cabinet and is seeing a slight improvement in his approval ratings, leading him to focus on defeating Hamas.

