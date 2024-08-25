Sci-Tech

Chinese researchers extract water from moon soil

  August 25, 2024
Chinese scientists have used a brand new yet shockingly simple technique to extract water from lunar soil.

As per South China Morning Post, the method was tested out on dirt samples from Moon that were brought back during China’s Chang’e 5 mission in 2020.

The mission had been a breakthrough itself because it had been the first to bring lunar soil back to Earth in 44 long years!

Now, the country has found that not only can base-settlers on Moon reproduce potable water from its soil, but they can use byproduct from the extraction process to even build their bases.

As written in The Innovation journal, when analyzing those samples, a team of researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences found them containing “high concentrations of hydrogen plus oxygen.”

Heating to temperatures of over 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit, the elements present inside produced water vapor!

Interestingly, another thing noted was that the moon soil itself melted after having reached this temperature threshold and iron as well as ceramic glass is produced additionally.

The said water vapor discovery enabled the group to learn more about those lunar samples than what was previously known.

For example, some hydrogen-rich minerals that were found in it were seemingly created from “billions of years of exposure to solar wind.”

SpaceX to bring astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore on earth next year, NASA
Apple to host ‘major’ product launch event this September
Microsoft to host cybersecurity summit in September following July outage
Uber set to launch driverless rides next year
Samsung Galaxy Ring faces major repair challenges due to design issues
Meta, Spotify CEOs slam Europe’s complex AI rules
Google Keep launches new AI feature to create custom lists
Google Maps unveils new bottom bar for iPhone users
Google taps Character.AI founder for key AI leadership role
India's Chandrayaan-3 mission uncovers magma ocean on moon's south pole
Astronomers reveal mystery behind Sun’s hidden age
New computer runs on air to detect blood clots, strokes