Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz react to Jannik Sinner’s doping controversy

Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz open up about the world number-one Jannik Sinner doping test controversy.
According to The Guardian, Sinner tested positive for the banned anabolic steroid clostebol twice in March 2024 but avoided a ban after claiming accidental contamination through his physiotherapist.
A Serbian player said, “There are a lot of issues in the system. We see a lack of standardised and clear protocols. I can understand the sentiments of a lot of players who are questioning whether they are treated the same.
Novak continued, “Hopefully, the governing bodies of our sport will be able to learn from this case and have a better approach for the future. Collectively, there has to be a change, and I think that’s obvious.”
The 2024 Paris Olympics gold medallist questioned, “And now the question is whether it is a case of the funds, whether a player can afford to pay a significant amount of money for a law firm that would then more efficiently represent his or her case. I don’t know. Is that the case or not? I feel like we have to collectively investigate more.”
Carlos Alcaraz Breaks Silence on Sinner’s Doping Case
Carlos Alcaraz, in response to the question about Sinner’s positive test, said, “In the end, it’s a very delicate subject. It’s a very, very serious subject. There are things behind the scenes that many people don’t know, certainly that I don’t know.
The Spaniard tennis star showed his disappointment, saying, “So in the end, it’s very difficult, honestly, to talk about the subject. He tested positive, but there must be some reason why they let him continue playing that we don’t know. So I can’t talk much more about the subject either.”
Alcaraz slammed, “In the end, they’ve declared him innocent, and he’s in the tournament. I think there’s not much more to talk about, and at least I don’t have much to say. It’s something that is talked about (in the locker room).”