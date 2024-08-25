Sports

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz react to Jannik Sinner’s doping controversy

World number one tennis player Jannik Sinner failed two anti-doping tests in March

  August 25, 2024
Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz open up about the world number-one Jannik Sinner doping test controversy.

According to The Guardian, Sinner tested positive for the banned anabolic steroid clostebol twice in March 2024 but avoided a ban after claiming accidental contamination through his physiotherapist.

A Serbian player said, “There are a lot of issues in the system. We see a lack of standardised and clear protocols. I can understand the sentiments of a lot of players who are questioning whether they are treated the same.

Novak continued, “Hopefully, the governing bodies of our sport will be able to learn from this case and have a better approach for the future. Collectively, there has to be a change, and I think that’s obvious.”

The 2024 Paris Olympics gold medallist questioned, “And now the question is whether it is a case of the funds, whether a player can afford to pay a significant amount of money for a law firm that would then more efficiently represent his or her case. I don’t know. Is that the case or not? I feel like we have to collectively investigate more.”

Carlos Alcaraz Breaks Silence on Sinner’s Doping Case

Carlos Alcaraz, in response to the question about Sinner’s positive test, said, “In the end, it’s a very delicate subject. It’s a very, very serious subject. There are things behind the scenes that many people don’t know, certainly that I don’t know.

The Spaniard tennis star showed his disappointment, saying, “So in the end, it’s very difficult, honestly, to talk about the subject. He tested positive, but there must be some reason why they let him continue playing that we don’t know. So I can’t talk much more about the subject either.”

Alcaraz slammed, “In the end, they’ve declared him innocent, and he’s in the tournament. I think there’s not much more to talk about, and at least I don’t have much to say. It’s something that is talked about (in the locker room).”

Sports News

Bangladesh writes history with maiden Test win against Pakistan
Fatima Sana named as new captain of Pakistan women's team for T20 World Cup
Shaheen Afridi celebrates son's birth with heartfelt on-field celebration
Lando Norris takes pole position from Max Verstappen at Dutch GP qualifying
Brittany Mahomes reacts to backlash for liking Donald Trump’s post
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals the thought behind naming his YouTube channel ‘UR’
World Champion Kyren Wilson set to face Judd Trump in Xi'an Grand Prix final
Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and Ansha blessed with baby boy
Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan announces retirement from domestic, international cricket
Jude Bellingham faces serious injury as England games loom
Manchester City re-sign Ilkay Gundogan from Barcelona
Cristiano Ronaldo's YouTube channel breaks records: How much has he earned so far?