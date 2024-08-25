Israel gear up for potential war against Hezbollah as launch biggest strike

Despite claims from both Israel and Hezbollah that they do not seek war, both sides are publicly signalling their preparedness for potential conflict.
The exchange of strikes between Israel and Hezbollah this morning seems to be a major step up.
As per Israeli military reports on Sunday morning claimed that some 100 fighter planes launched what it called "preemptive strikes" against Hezbollah sites located throughout southern Lebanon.
Later, Hezbollah launched missiles and rockets into Israel's northern region.
If the number 100 is accurate, it would be the worst Israeli bombardment on Lebanon since Israel and Hezbollah went to war in 2006.
A large-scale attack by Hezbollah was reportedly planned, according to reports, thirty minutes after Israel launched its attacks at about 04:30 local time (01:30 GMT).
Rocket strikes on Tel Aviv, the nation's largest city, located deep within central Israel were reportedly part of this, according to a New York Times report that cited an unidentified Israeli intelligence officer.
Ultimately, Hezbollah claimed to have launched around 300 rockets and missiles into northern Israeli military installations, where air raid sirens had been activated.
There is anxiety throughout the area that this most recent escalation might trigger full-scale conflict once more.