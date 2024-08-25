Shocking bodycam footage shows Florence deputy's fatal shooting of unarmed man

The Florence County Sheriff's Office released disturbing bodycam footage of the deputy who shot an unarmed man after entering his house.
According to WYFF, South Carolina deputy Treyvon Jonathan Sellers unlawfully shot and killed Dewayne Rankin on May 26, however, the Sheriff’s Office released the footage on Friday, August 23.
As per the officials, a 29-year-old deputy tried to pull over Rankin for reckless driving, and after four minutes of chase, Rankin hit the tree at East National Cemetery Road and ran into a home.
The arrest warrant says that Sellers, along with his K-9 partner, unannouncedly entered the home after the suspect. Without knowing who was inside, the deputy sent in the police dog, Ikar, with the apprehend command, and the dog caught the homeowner, who was innocent.
The deputy after giving the wrong command did not even try to save the innocent owner from Ikar.
It can be seen in the footage that the dog brutally attacked the homeowner for 87 seconds, resulting in permanent disfigurement and impairment of the left arm and shoulder.
Meanwhile, Sellers saw Rankin lying on the couch near K-9 Ikar, who was brutally mauling the homeowner and shot him five times with his department-issued handgun.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has charged Sellers with assault, voluntary manslaughter, misconduct, and battery of a high and aggravated nature.