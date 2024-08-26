David Beckham, Tom Brady meet ‘greatest’ Lionel Messi at Inter Miami game

Sports

  by Web Desk
  August 26, 2024
Sports royalties align!

David Beckham posted a picture with Leo Messi and Tom Brady, all posing together at the Inter Miami CF game against FC Cincinnati.

Beckham called legendary trio, “THE GREATEST” in his Instagram post on Saturday.

He added, It “doesn't get any better @leomessi @tombrady to watch us go into the playoffs @intermiamicf.”


In the viral picture, Beckham was wearing a navy blue suit with a matching tie and a light blue button-up shirt.

While Messi, 37, and Brady , 47, went for casual looks, with the Argentine soccer player wearing black shorts, a white T-shirt and olive green shoes, and the American football quarterback sporting a green shirt and ripped jeans.

The co-owner of Inter Miami welcomed Messi to the team last July.

As per ESPN, he said at an event at the time, "Ten years ago, I started my journey to build a new MLS team. I said then, I dreamt of bringing the best players in the world to South Florida and to the great city of Miami. Players who shared our ambition to grow soccer in this country.”

Beckham continued, "So please forgive me for feeling a little bit emotional tonight. It truly is a dream come true to welcome Lionel Messi to Inter Miami ... Bienvenido a La Familia."

Messi also expressed gratitude for being a part of the team at the time. 

