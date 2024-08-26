Ice cave collapse in Iceland leaves one foreign tourist dead, two missing

A foreign tourist died while two others went missing after the ice cave collapsed in Iceland.
According to Sky News, the local media has reported that one injured tourist was taken to the hospital and is out of danger now.
South of Iceland said in a statement, “A group of 25 foreign tourists of several nationalities were exploring the ice cave when the accident happened.”
If further added, “A large number of rescuers and responders have taken part in the operation.”
Rescue and search operations for the two missing tourists were suspended till morning due to weather conditions.
Moreover, the local police chief Sveinn Kristján Rúnarsson said, “The conditions are very difficult on the ground. It's in the glacier. It's hard to get equipment there... It's bad. Everything is being done by hand."
Speaking to the Icelandic TV, he added that the police are unable to contact the two missing people.
The Chief Superintendent further explained, “Ice cave tours happen almost the whole year. These are experienced and powerful mountain guides who run these trips. It's always possible to be unlucky.”
“I trust these people to assess the situation when it's safe or not safe to go. And good work has been done there over time. This is a living land, so anything can happen," he continued.
Rúnarsson also confirmed that all the tourists involved in the incident were foreign tourists.