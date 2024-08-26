World

Ice cave collapse in Iceland leaves one foreign tourist dead, two missing

Rescue and search operations for foreign tourists were suspended due to weather conditions

  • by Web Desk
  • August 26, 2024
Ice cave collapse in Iceland leaves one foreign tourist dead, two missing
Ice cave collapse in Iceland leaves one foreign tourist dead, two missing

A foreign tourist died while two others went missing after the ice cave collapsed in Iceland.

According to Sky News, the local media has reported that one injured tourist was taken to the hospital and is out of danger now.

South of Iceland said in a statement, “A group of 25 foreign tourists of several nationalities were exploring the ice cave when the accident happened.”

If further added, “A large number of rescuers and responders have taken part in the operation.”

Rescue and search operations for the two missing tourists were suspended till morning due to weather conditions.

Moreover, the local police chief Sveinn Kristján Rúnarsson said, “The conditions are very difficult on the ground. It's in the glacier. It's hard to get equipment there... It's bad. Everything is being done by hand."

Speaking to the Icelandic TV, he added that the police are unable to contact the two missing people.

The Chief Superintendent further explained, “Ice cave tours happen almost the whole year. These are experienced and powerful mountain guides who run these trips. It's always possible to be unlucky.”

“I trust these people to assess the situation when it's safe or not safe to go. And good work has been done there over time. This is a living land, so anything can happen," he continued.

Rúnarsson also confirmed that all the tourists involved in the incident were foreign tourists.

Rajkummar Rao shares his happiness over 'Stree 2' success

Rajkummar Rao shares his happiness over 'Stree 2' success
‘Terminator Zero' plot, cast, and release date unveiled

‘Terminator Zero' plot, cast, and release date unveiled
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra step out days after latter's controversial ramp walk

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra step out days after latter's controversial ramp walk

King Charles releases first statement after Kate Middleton’s latest appearance

King Charles releases first statement after Kate Middleton’s latest appearance

World News

King Charles releases first statement after Kate Middleton’s latest appearance
Netanyahu warns of future escalation as Israel-Hezbollah clashes intensify
King Charles releases first statement after Kate Middleton’s latest appearance
Israeli cabinet approves extra budget for evacuees amid conflict
King Charles releases first statement after Kate Middleton’s latest appearance
Rohingya rage on 7th ‘Genocide Day’ as Myanmar’s brutality continues
King Charles releases first statement after Kate Middleton’s latest appearance
Shocking bodycam footage shows Florence deputy's fatal shooting of unarmed man
King Charles releases first statement after Kate Middleton’s latest appearance
Canadian Conservative Party mistakenly featured Russian fighter jets in ad
King Charles releases first statement after Kate Middleton’s latest appearance
China slams US action over ‘trade restrictions’ imposed on Chinese firms
King Charles releases first statement after Kate Middleton’s latest appearance
Bank of China president Liu Jin resigns from key positions
King Charles releases first statement after Kate Middleton’s latest appearance
Israel gear up for potential war against Hezbollah as launch biggest strike
King Charles releases first statement after Kate Middleton’s latest appearance
Bangladesh deadly floods: Over 300,000 displaced seek emergency shelters
King Charles releases first statement after Kate Middleton’s latest appearance
Israel strikes Lebanon in 'self--defense' after Hezbollah retaliation
King Charles releases first statement after Kate Middleton’s latest appearance
Solingen stabbing: German police arrest ‘real’ suspect of attack
King Charles releases first statement after Kate Middleton’s latest appearance
UK PM Keir Starmer sends strong message of solidarity to Ukraine on Independence Day