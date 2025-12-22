Entertainment
  By Hafsa Noor
Nicki Minaj drops bombshell at AmericaFest as she joins Erika Kirk

  • By Hafsa Noor
Erika Kirk was joined by surprise guest Nicki Minaj at the AmericaFest.

On Sunday, December 21, the Anaconda hitmaker walked hand-inhand with the widow of Charlie Kirk for a surprise appearance at the Turning Point USA event.

As per Fox News, she said, “I’m honored to be here. I’m honored to be here.”

Nicki shared Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance have an “uncanny” ability to relate to the American people.

She continued, “I love both of them. When I hear them speak, I know that they’re one of us. Don’t be Newscum. Young men, you have amazing role models like our handsome, dashing president, and you have amazing role models like the assassin JD Vance, our vice president. And when I say that.”

Erika chimed in, “Trust me, there’s nothing new under the sun that I have not heard. So you’re fine. … You have to laugh about it, truly. I have been called every single thing, and you know what? God is so good.”

She then questioned Nicki about her decision to support Trump, 79.

The Pink Friday musician explained, “I just got tired of being pushed around."

Nicki also slammed California Gov. Gavin Newsom, reigniting a feud sparked by her comments on transgender youth.

