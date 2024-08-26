Telegram releases first statement after CEO Pavel Durov arrest in France

Telegram has finally released a statement after its CEO and founder Pavel Durov got arrested in France.
The company claims that “it is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform” after Pavel was arrested by French authorities.
On Sunday, the company further noted in an unnamed statement posted to its official channel that he has “nothing to hide.”
As per the French officials, the CEO was arrested for reportedly taking part in criminal activities in his social network.
"Telegram abides by EU laws, including the Digital Services Act — its moderation is within industry standards and constantly improving," Telegram said in a statement on the arrest.
Pavel, who has dual French and United Arab Emirates citizenship, was arrested last week as part of a preliminary police investigation.
“Almost a billion users globally use Telegram as means of communication and as a source of vital information,” reads the company’s statement. “We’re awaiting a prompt resolution of this situation.”
During a conversation with Tucker Carlson in April, the founder exclaimed that Telegram’s goal is to be a “neutral” platform amid conflicts.