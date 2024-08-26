Sci-Tech

Telegram releases first statement after CEO Pavel Durov arrest in France

Telegram claims CEO Pavel Durov has 'nothing to hide' after he was arrested in France

  • by Web Desk
  • August 26, 2024
Telegram releases first statement after CEO Pavel Durov arrest in France
Telegram releases first statement after CEO Pavel Durov arrest in France

Telegram has finally released a statement after its CEO and founder Pavel Durov got arrested in France.

The company claims that “it is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform” after Pavel was arrested by French authorities.

On Sunday, the company further noted in an unnamed statement posted to its official channel that he has “nothing to hide.”

As per the French officials, the CEO was arrested for reportedly taking part in criminal activities in his social network.

"Telegram abides by EU laws, including the Digital Services Act — its moderation is within industry standards and constantly improving," Telegram said in a statement on the arrest.

Pavel, who has dual French and United Arab Emirates citizenship, was arrested last week as part of a preliminary police investigation.

“Almost a billion users globally use Telegram as means of communication and as a source of vital information,” reads the company’s statement. “We’re awaiting a prompt resolution of this situation.”

During a conversation with Tucker Carlson in April, the founder exclaimed that Telegram’s goal is to be a “neutral” platform amid conflicts.

Moon Clock: The surprising key to future space missions

Moon Clock: The surprising key to future space missions
King Charles wishes 80th birthday to Duke of Gloucester Richard

King Charles wishes 80th birthday to Duke of Gloucester Richard
Ben Affleck played ‘puppet master’ behind Jennifer Lopez’s marriage documentary

Ben Affleck played ‘puppet master’ behind Jennifer Lopez’s marriage documentary
Lady Gaga shows off impressive award collection in new TikTok video

Lady Gaga shows off impressive award collection in new TikTok video

Sci-Tech News

Lady Gaga shows off impressive award collection in new TikTok video
Elon Musk’s SpaceX set to achieve milestone: First private citizen spacewalk
Lady Gaga shows off impressive award collection in new TikTok video
WhatsApp will soon allow users to chat without revealing phone numbers
Lady Gaga shows off impressive award collection in new TikTok video
Elon Musk’s SpaceX to bring NASA astronauts back to Earth in February 2025
Lady Gaga shows off impressive award collection in new TikTok video
WhatsApp unveils new chat customization feature with 10 themes
Lady Gaga shows off impressive award collection in new TikTok video
WhatsApp rolls out 'Lists' feature for individual and group chats
Lady Gaga shows off impressive award collection in new TikTok video
Telegram founder Pavel Durov arrested at French airport
Lady Gaga shows off impressive award collection in new TikTok video
SpaceX to bring astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore on earth next year, NASA
Lady Gaga shows off impressive award collection in new TikTok video
Chinese researchers extract water from moon soil
Lady Gaga shows off impressive award collection in new TikTok video
Apple to host ‘major’ product launch event this September
Lady Gaga shows off impressive award collection in new TikTok video
Microsoft to host cybersecurity summit in September following July outage
Lady Gaga shows off impressive award collection in new TikTok video
Uber set to launch driverless rides next year
Lady Gaga shows off impressive award collection in new TikTok video
Samsung Galaxy Ring faces major repair challenges due to design issues